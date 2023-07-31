Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid and his partner Jada’s second son is now one year old

Taking to social media, Jada shared adorable photos of their baby boy as she finally revealed his name

Wizkid and Jada’s son’s 1st birthday photos were met with a series of comments from the singer’s fans

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid and his partner Jada’s second son has now clocked one.

On July 31, 2023, Jada took to her official Instagram page to share adorable birthday photos of their son.

The cute snaps showed the birthday boy in his cute onesie as he happily played with his cake. Other snaps showed him when he was first born.

Fans gush over adorable 1st birthday photos of Wizkid and Jada's second son. Photos: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Jada accompanied the photos with an emotional caption where she gushed over her son, finally revealed his name and prayed for God to bless him.

She wrote:

“Happiest first birthday AJ ..... You have taught me how precious time is. May God continue to watch over you.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Wizkid and Jada’s 2nd son celebrates 1st birthday

Wizkid and Jada’s son, AJ’s adorable birthday photos was met with well-wishes from fans.

Read some of their comments below:

abuja_capital_slayers:

“All wizkid kids look just like him.”

divinegram037:

“Na popsy hand be that wizkid really like this woman.”

uglyboxs:

“What's his name tho do we call him aj too??”

theannie_empire:

“Awwwn see wizkid hand doing romantic fhingz. happy birthday my sweet boy.”

chanelcocobrown:

“Aww happy 1st birthday AJ.”

pinzle_ceo:

“Smallest bird.”

oluwa.pelumi:

“He will shine and shine like his father AMEN. Happy birthday smallest AJ bird!”

wizkidayomedia:

“Remain Blessed AJ.”

oyeberry:

“Wizzy is not letting off the any of his boys. Resemblance is amazing. Happy birthday cutie May your life bring the world joy.”

pretty_ashabee:

“Wow how time flies, Happy birthday AJ omo wizzy.”

rima_chouen:

“He's such a cutie pie.”

drugzlurd:

“God protection over your families.”

divaa.domingos:

“Aww happy birthday AJ!!!”

kenny_money34:

“Keep growing in wisdom.”

just_.rawdoh:

“Happy birthday smallest bird.”

Wizkid loses N99.5m ring at Tottenham Stadium show

A Wizkid fan in London after his Tottenham Stadium show would find it hard to believe his/her good luck after they must have accidentally picked up his ring.

A video of the singer throwing his jacket to the excited crowd went viral; at that moment, his N99.5m ring went with it.

According to reports, Wizkid called his jeweller for a replacement before the end of the show.

Source: Legit.ng