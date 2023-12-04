Comedian I Go Save stirred emotions at his show in Warri recently after he showed off his mum for all to see

The comic act who cried on stage revealed that it was the first time his mum watched him perform in his career

I Go Save also revealed how hard his uneducated mum worked to make sure he and his siblings went to school

Popular Nigerian comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, known as I Go Save, recently cried on stage.

During his recent show in Warri, I Go Save introduced his mum to the huge crowd while on stage.

I Go Save showed off his mum on stage. Photo credit: @igosave

Source: Instagram

According to him, it was the first time his mum would watch him perform on stage in Warri, and he called on her to show herself.

As his mum waved to the crowd, I Go Save revealed how hard she worked to send him and his siblings to school even though she was uneducated.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After that statement, the comedian broke down and turned his back to the stage as the crowd cheered him on.

I Go Save, who underwent hair transplant surgery last year, added that he gave his mother N10 million cash for the first time.

Recall that the comedian revealed he spent over N8 million on his hair transplant.

His caption read:

"My Mum watched me perform live for the first time since I started my comedy career in Warri, I got so emotional and also cried on stage for the first time in my career. God bless all mothers and intending Mothers struggling to stand a home. MEN CRY TOO."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to I Go Save's video

Read some of the comments gathered below:

crazeclown:

"Thank God say I never see you cry before, your cry wan make my cry join your cry. Congrats Elder."

frankedoho:

"People think say na only comedy you sabi. You dey also dress die!!!"

updatefavour_:

"E get where that tears come from, if you no pass through am you no go understand."

iamubfire0:

"Why be say all the praise always go to mama alone. Papa nko! No wonder grandma plenty pass grandpa."

antysolution:

"I wish i met you before your father". Mummy trained & nurtured an amazing son. Bros, you are blessed beyond measure."

klintoncod:

"Emotion from the start, laugh throway me for the end."

bigboldjenny:

"A true mothers pride,seeing you cry bros gave me the chills love how you love mumc n still show those vulnerabilities no hard man hard man for this one o."

Ayra Starr's mum joins her on stage at Paris show

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Ayra Starr warmed hearts with a video from her show in Paris, France.

The singer, who made it to the 2024 Grammy Awards nomination list, treated her audience to an unexpected performance.

A clip from the concert showed the moment Ayra Starr's mum joined her on stage as the duo vibed to one of her songs.

Source: Legit.ng