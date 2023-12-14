Months after she was involved in a hit-and-run car accident, Nigerian traffic police officer Mrs Omorogbe finally gets the help she needs

Famous comedian Igosave was seen in a trending video with Mrs Omorogbe at a hospital after he helped move her there for proper treatment

Mrs Omorogbe is the famous Nigerian policewoman in a viral video that trended online in 2022 screaming for help after she was held to ransom in a car she tried arresting

A video shared online by famous comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, aka Igosave, has stirred emotions online.

The clip, which the famous blogger Tunde Ednut has also reposted, shows the moment Igosave helped move the infamous Nigerian policewoman Mrs Helen Otabhor to a hospital for proper treatment of her leg.

Comedian Igosave trends online after a video of him moving famous policewoman Helen Otabhor to the hospital for proper treatment goes viral. Photo credit: @igosave

Source: Instagram

Mrs Omorogbe is the famous Nigerian policewoman who was held ransom in a car she tried arresting for violating a traffic offence last year.

The woman's appeal for help after she was held ransom before being pushed out of the moving car went viral, and it became a social media sensation.

She is known as Madam "Help Me Help Me."

Igosave calls donations for Madam "Help Me Help Me"

Igosave, in the trending video, showed how badly the policewoman's leg was damaged after she was involved in a hit-and-run car accident, which led to her dismissal from service.

The comedian in the video spoke to Mrs Otabhor's daughter, who cried while begging for Nigerian's help. She shared that her mum had been in pain since the recent car accident.

Watch the touching clip below:

Reactions trail Igosave's video soliciting help for Madam Help Me Help Me

@wigs_on_massive:

"She didn’t listen to kizz Daniel? No, go dey do pass yourself. Why try to block a moving bike/car?"

@bigtoobi:

"Police deserve no help."

@amujei_:

"To be frank yeah, this woman deserves royalties on any song her voice is on… I no go talk pass that."

@iam_dave01:

"I hope she learns from this. Do your job but no go do pass your self cuz if kassala burst NPF go just do little and leave d rest for ur family."

@rooneydab:

"When they are sick they call on poor Nigerians for help,but when they are fine the politicians use them to oppress the poor. Wish her quick recovery."

@manny_monie:

"But she is government worker nah... government suppose take care of her nah this country sha."

@pedrotobadt:

"I've had an encounter with this woman for Adesuwa junction. She needs to stop jumping into people's car & also make she careful for this police work, na small small."

@samvail__:

"This her daughter need kunk for head! You know when we don Dey look for the woman or family member to come out and ask for her royalties from people using her voice to make money! Y’all were silent! The likes of Asake and the rest made hit with from that voice!"

@henriettannali:

"That means she no change after that video I pray she gets better and I pray she change from her bad behavior."

Man Gushes at Sight of Pretty Policewoman at Notting Hill Carnival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about a Nigerian man who trended online after he met a beautiful UK female police officer at the Notting Hill Carnival.

The young man in the viral clip was screaming, "Arrest Me Please", to the female police officer as he gushed over her beauty.

At one point in the video, he showed people how well-dressed the policewoman was to highlight her beauty, leaving the officer blushing and smiling from cheek to cheek.

Source: Legit.ng