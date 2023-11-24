A recent video from Mavin music star Ayra Starr's show in Paris, France, is trending online

The viral video showed the moment the Rush crooner brought her mother on stage as they gave the audience a show

Ayra Starr's mum was seen showing some dance moves as the singer thrilled her with one of her songs

Mavin youngster Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, has warmed hearts with a recent video from her show in Paris, France.

Ayra Starr, who made it to the 2024 Grammy Awards nomination list, treated her audience to an unexpected performance.

Ayra Starr's mum joins her on stage in France. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

A clip from the concert showed the moment Ayra Starr joined her on stage as the duo vibed to one of her songs.

The proud mother smiled and showed dance moves as the Sabi Girl sang for her on stage.

While Ayra Starr rocked her usual cropped top and micro-mini skirt, her mum wore a short gown.

Watch the video of Ayra Starr and her mum on stage below:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr's video

Some netizens reacting to the video spoke on the need for one to make money as they wondered why Ayra Starr's mum turned a blind eye to the singer's outfit.

debbscott_chantel:

"Take care of your mom too."

mtc_wrld:

"Once you don turn superstar for the family.. every other rules can bend."

calm_annie_:

"The dressing na hereditary."

afrofingers:

"Walai the mumsi still dey market."

iamdammyray:

"Even the mom no bad ooo."

jay_jay_mariah:

"See as her mama still young let’s give her to donjazzy baba is still single ooo."

steinkardi_official:

"Proud mom moment."

sparkleshairport:

"Her mommy even fine pass her."

Ayra Starr's mum dances to her song

Legit.ng recently reported that Ayra Starr's mum confirmed she was one of her biggest fans.

In a video sighted online, she was seen dancing to her daughter's song, Rhythm and Blues.

Ayra's mum turned into a video vixen as she gently swayed from side to side and lifted her legs as she choreographed according to the lyrics of the song.

Source: Legit.ng