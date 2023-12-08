Actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions on social media with recent photos and a video

The mum of two dressed up in a skin-tight dress which showed off her curves to watch her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, play tennis

Regina sat by the courtside and, in another photo, showed off her huge behind, making fans drool over her

Regina Daniels loves to show off herself and her family, and a recent post from her got her fans gushing over her.

In the post on her Instagram page, the actress flaunted her figure in a skin-tight jumpsuit that generously showed off her curves and behind.

Regina Daniels watches husband play tennis Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Accessorising with jewellery and a bag, the mum of two looked every inch an 'oga wife' as most people call her.

Regina dressed up to watch her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko, play tennis and sat by the courtside, cheering him on with their son, Munir.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress who recently showed off her tennis skills bragged about showing up as just a pretty girl to watch her man play.

She also used the opportunity to celebrate her 14 million followers on Instagram.

Recall that the actress who loves to show off her body gushed about adding grown woman weight.

Regina wrote:

"Today I’m just the fine girl in the court, watching her man play. Cheers to us, we are 14m guys. Y’all definitely deserve a reward…. Coming soon."

See the post below:

Netizens gush over Regina Daniels

Read some of the comments sighted on the actress' page below:

phally13:

"Y'all peoples doctors need awards because shuuuuu."

faayythful:

"Watching her man play she said."

preshjuliet:

"Is the background music for me, last slide."

preshjuliet:

"Is the background music for me, last slide."

officialchukwufrankly:

"Congratulations dear."

zara.emsr:

"Deleting my Instagram now!!!!! MAMAAAAAAA."

thi_cknana:

"God abeg I need my own Ned oo."

chinneystacy:

"Congratulations Nwunye Odogwu."

Regina Daniels celebrates brother Sammy West’s birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress' older brother Sammy West clocked a new age, and she took to her Instagram page to celebrate him.

The actress shared photos of her and her brother, throwbacks included, as she put up a sweet post about him.

She also tagged Sammy as her other half.

Source: Legit.ng