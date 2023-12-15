Famous Nigerian actor Yul Edochie recently trended online after a real estate company called him out for posting their properties

Some days ago, Yul Edochie posted an expensive Abuja four-bedroom duplex on his page, claiming his new real estate firm sold it

However, after the post went viral on the actor's page, a real estate firm reacted to it, noting it was their property, and they sold it

Embattled movie star Yul Edochie just doesn't seem to be able to catch a break anytime soon as he gets entangled in a real estate drama.

The Nollywood star who recently announced the launch of his real estate firm trended online after he took to his Instagram page to reveal the sale of a multi-million naira Abuja duplex.

Yul Edochie was called out online by a real estate company for falsely claiming their property. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@kayceelawproperties

Source: Instagram

Yul's post came the same day, hours after his first wife, May, got a UN peace award at an event in Lagos.

Real Estate firm calls out Yul Edochie for posting their work

Days after Yul's post went viral, a real estate firm called Kaycee Law Properties tackled the movie star, noting that the building wasn't sold by him but by his company.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A quick look through the firm's social media page by Legit.ng showed that the building was listed as one of their properties and was put up for sale at N135m.

Yul Edochie has yet to debunk the allegation at the time of publishing.

See Yul Edochie's post claiming to have sold the alleged property:

See the reactions that trailed Yul's post and getting called out

Here are some of the comments that trailed Yul Edochie's post:

@yusufakeem2023:

"You go post tire today how many posts are we still expecting cuz I can see you have been so restless seeing queen May achievements back to back you are already learning the hard way mumu man."

@queenofswaggs:

"Oga u no sell anything I love your fake doings."

@ijmirianwilliam_:

"For all d married men n women here Judy Austin wl neva happen in ur family ijn Amen."

@mazisaintbruno:

"Joro to Joro. Fake it until you make it."

@bodybyenniie_:

"Na today you come sell house today of queen May Day haa Jesus Jesus Jesus wati be this."

@mercyebong34:

"So we should call you a sold-out gang? Congratulations to our sophisticated Queen May Yul Edochie for her UN award."

@chykemoore_berish:

"You say na you sell am sha?"

@teejaiygold:

"I didn't believe you when you acted like you didn't care in that podcast because your actions are saying otherwise. Are you actually and truly jealous of your wife like these guys are saying?"

@kamupira101:

"The Yul clout chaser we know would have posted who bought the house shaking hands,or bank balance or something for evidence it's a lie anywhere Congratulations to Queen May."

@kudanm:

"Wasn't this house sold by @kayceelawproperties properties 6 days ago? Anyway, congratulations if I'm wrong."

@abigailnyamuziwa:

"Was this not a house that was sold way back by @kayceelawproperties."

@delphin252:

"No peace for de wicked."

@akosaobinna:

"@kayceelawproperties congratulations this was confirmed and thanks for calling out @yuledochie."

@creativehandscakes:

"No be him sell the house o, the person wey sell am dey comment section. Yul no get single shame again. Judy has happened to to every area of his life."

@paulinenkollie_:

"Stop lying Yul."

Yul Edochie reacts to a clip of his ex-wife riding in a Maybach

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Yul Edochie's reaction after videos of his first wife riding in Maybach during her recent visit to London went viral.

In reaction to the clip, the movie star took to his Instagram page to brag about himself. He noted that he was irreplaceable.

The movie star's post stirred several reactions online, mostly from his first wife's supporters, who noted that he was living in a delusion.

Source: Legit.ng