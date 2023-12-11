May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, shared her sincere appreciation online following her recent award

The mother of three was recognised by the IAWPA, a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, and she announced to her fans online

May didn't fail to brag about her creator as she expressed her appreciation for the esteemed honour

The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) bestowed the prestigious Eminent Peace Ambassador award on May Edochie, the estranged wife of prominent Nollywood actor Yul Edochie.

IAWPA has been enjoying a special consultative status under the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2019.

Sharing her happiness on social media, the philanthropist and entrepreneur thanked God for the honour.

At the award event, May Edochie was officially honoured with the prestigious title, and she shared a video of the presentation on Instagram.

She was grateful for the acknowledgement and noted that she believed God had intervened on her behalf. She said she had finally seen the fruition of his promises.

The mother of three, who announced that she had won a Peace Award, stated that the honour was due only to God's mercy. She thanked the IAWPA for presenting her with the award.

Celebrities and netizens join May Edochie to celebrate her UN award

chrystalmickey:

"Yul was really the shade covering Queen May and not her crown."

lincedochie:

"Congrats May, a recognition by the UN sets you on a global pedestal. More loading…"

blessn07:

"Wow, I’m completely speechless. Our God is indeed an awesome God. Congratulations to our Quintessential Queen for a well deserved award. You are indeed a global sensation. Love you to the moon and back baby sis."

ritaedochie:

"CHAAAAAIIIIII IT CAN ONLY BE GOD MY DARLING DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY EDOCHIE. THIS IS JUST THE STARTING POINT ."

loviaboat:

"I don't know you personally but your character and your challenges as a woman motivated me to follow you closely. I respect you, I admire you, you are indeed a Hero, I have learnt a lot from you Queen. God hasn't finished with you yet Sist. Big congratulations to you Queen May you deserve yhus and more. God bless you."

luckyfaus:

"UNITED NATION PEACE AMBASSADOR QUEEN MAY EDOCHIE, THE NOW INTERNATIONAL GOVERNMENT PROPERTY, PERIOD."

lordsfavouritee:

"QUEEN MAY, A WOMAN FULL OF GRACE, A WOMAN ON FIRE, UNQUENCHABLE! A WOMAN WITH CLEAN HANDS WITH PURE SPIRIT! A WOMAN OF PEACE. THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING & NOTHING WILL EVER QUENCH YOUR LIGHT. GOD GOT YOU FRONT, BACK, RIGHT, LIFT, UP & BENEATH."

May Edochie makes money rain among youths

May Edochie gained more fans after a video of her spraying cash at an Enugu show went viral.

The mother of three was seen at a jubilant end-of-year concert in Enugu, displaying her charm.

May captivated the audience by taking centre stage with a stack of N500 notes to spray at the youths at the event.

