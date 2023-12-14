Nigerian fast-rising singer Odumodublvck left many wondering after he announced his visit to Ezenwo Nyesom Wike's office The rapper took to social media to post videos and photos of his visit to Aso Rock, as well as reveal the outcome The FCT minister was heard in one of the videos shared, assuring the Dog Eat Dog singer of his support

Nigerian fast-rising singer Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, best known as Odumodublvck, recently had an official moment with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

On social media, the rapper shared videos and pictures of his visit to Aso Rock, offering subtle insights into the outcome of the meeting.

In one video, Wike can be heard assuring the Blood on the Dance Floor crooner of his commitment to "support him."

Additional clips posted by the singer portrayed a harmonious interaction between the two, suggesting a level of familiarity as if they had known each other before.

"HIS EXCELLENCY SAY “MODU SCATTER ABUJA”. I SAY “NO WAM” BABA NO WAM."

See the posts below

Netizens react to Odumodublvck's visit to Wike's office

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

pastor_piekin:

"I can do without their policy don go take advice from em."

fvckerychichi:

"Owner of abuja and Minister of Abuja."

budok_el:

"See governor voice mehn. Dog don chop Dog for real."

adebomiiiiiiiii:

"Y’all are all the same, speak to power only on twitter but wine and dine with the same mf oppressors, bunch of clowns that’s why I don’t rate no mf celebrity no more y’all can go to hell."

deestreet19:

"NO DEY BELIEVE ANYTHING WEY THIS MAN TALK O."

only1cray:

"“ABUJA PEOPLE DEY MY CONVOY..WIKE & CO !!!! Clear ROAD."

king_ugobest:

"Big Kala been dey bounce...., As he hear We'll Support, my guy calm down Because funds wan land."

mayzveryown:

"This combo ehh."

big_diceyy:

"There should be an award for this link up, “Baddest link up of the year”.

derindizzle007:

"Who God has blessed no man or woman can curse. Even feminist sef join."

Source: Legit.ng