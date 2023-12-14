Nigerian singer Wizkid recently gave hypeman Money Gee N20 million for dedicating a song to him

In a recent video on his page, Money Gee revealed that he had finished spending the money and begged fans to show him love

According to him, he's celebrating his birthday, and those who think he still has money are wrong

Nigerian hypeman Money Gee has sparked reactions with a recent video request on his page.

In the video, he expressed gratitude to God for keeping him alive to witness another birthday.

He then told his fans to show love and send him money, even though he received N20 million from Wizkid.

Money Gee, who just got a car, added that he had finished spending millions even if people do not believe him.

He also posted his account number on his Instagram page for easy access.

Netizens react to Money Gee's video

Many people called the hypeman out for being wasteful. Read some of the comments sighted below:

mac_bee83:

"You don finish 20 metre in few days?if them give this one 100metre na two weeks e get to spend am o.when they talking about useless,this is a typical example.smh."

jessilicious_kora:

"Which kin joke be this ! Na so dem Dey blow 20million .. tf?? for this kin hard country ?? Dey play my fans .. we self Dey find person who go change our life."

omo_port_harcourt:

"You done day turn beggar ohhh."

vcletus:

"Some People that get free money never knows the value."

iamdejavoo_:

"No be all dis guys fault sha . Dis is entitlement mentality at it’s peak."

sinner.tunes:

"Una sha don turn birthday to begday… no wahala."

yurmmyranky_amw:

"Hnmm industry problem plenty so 20m don finish with 1 week, if they give you 100m self you will finish am within 2 weeks."

