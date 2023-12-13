A Nigerian man has employed the use of social media to locate a youth caught unawares at an eatery

Sharing a video of the youth, he appealed to any netizen with useful information on him to reach out to him

Mixed reactions trailed his video of the youth as people offered help, while others begged to be considered for the N1 million reward

A Nigerian man has shared a short clip of a young man he wants to gift N1 million.

In the clip he uploaded on TikTok, the youth was making purchases at an eatery, unaware he was being filmed.

According to the man, he didn't take the video. He urged people to reach out to him should they have any information on the youth.

"If you sabi this guy, please find him for me. I want to give him 1 million naira," he wrote.

At the time of this report, the man's video has garnered over a million views and massive reactions.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Elorajean_clara said:

"Ha where una Dey see million I don bomb tire hustle tire shi shi I no get this country sef en ..na person wey get money una Dey give money."

____Standard Empire said:

"God pls let me see who will help my own life too before this year end I don’t want to carry debt enter 2024 God hear my prayer."

Drizzyy said:

"This guy is actually doing good he is a mechanic and also have a clean cut."

shullyfashclothings said:

"Does the fact that he's a mechanic means he's lacking? Don't be surprised if you realize he's living comfortably even than you. Peace."

Olori Agbekeade Adenike said:

"Me wey need money as life dey treat me as a single mother you no see me give money. This life no balance oooo."

jumyhoney02 said:

"I swear I know him,na my area he dey him name na azeez."

Ayomide said:

"They talk say bro Azeez get money, you fit wan share the 1m among we wey comment abeg no forget me."

