Popular child comedian Emanuella is, once again, trending on social media for yet another age-inappropriate video

Her uncle, Mark Angel, made a video of her driving his jeep around their neighbourhood to run errands

Mark Angel's light approach to seeing the young girl driving his car has sparked mixed reactions online

Child comedian and actress Emanuella has given Nigerians a topic for discussion following her latest video.

In a video shared by her uncle and content creator, Mark Angel, Emanuella fearlessly approached him while driving his car, a huge luxury jeep.

Mark Angel, who was on foot, asked if the 13-year-old had taken his car out and stopped her immediately when she got to him.

Emanuella, who recently sparked reactions with a dance video, laughed as her uncle queried why she didn't use any of the smaller cars in the house and chose to drive his personal vehicle instead.

She playfully dismissed him, and Mark Angel let her go after a strict warning about safety.

He captioned the video:

"Aah… shey I will not visit mechanic?… Don’t forget to refill my tank sha @officialemanuella."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Emanuella driving

Emanuella cat-walking in heels and dancing in video sparks outrage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 13-year-old shared a video online of herself rocking a long black dress and high heels while dancing for the camera.

In the viral clip, Emanuella showed off her dance moves before moving back for the camera to capture her full outfit and cat-walking back to the front.

The video of the young girl soon went viral on social media and raised a series of controversial reactions.

Her uncle, Mark Angel, waded into the matter as he explained how the video came about.

