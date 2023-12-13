A group of young white men singing P-Square's song Chop My Money at a music competition surfaces online

The hit track, which was released 12 years ago off the PSquare Invasion album, continues to hold relevance

The four white men left many astonished with their mastery of the Nigerian song as they did a country cover of the track at the Grassland jam

A clip of four young American men doing a country cover of a Nigerian Afrobeat song, Chop My Money, has gone viral online.

The video of the young men has stirred several reactions, with many hailing the PSquare brothers for giving the country a proper classic that still holds relevance twelve years after it was released.

Video of American band Henhouse Prowlers doing a cover of P-Square's song goes viral. Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

The four young men were seen singing in pidgin, taking turns echoing every beat and sound from the song.

"This is head bursting" - Paul Okoye reacts to clip

The viral clip was shared online by famous Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut. One of the music brothers, Paul Okoye, aka King Rudy, responded to the clip, noting that seeing their craft still holding sway over a decade after it was realized made him feel so proud.

Mr MayD, who used to be signed to Square Records and was featured on the song, reacted to the clip. He noted that the Americans sounded like they were hungry and were bastardizing his music.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the trending video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the clip:

@iamkingrudy:

"Head bursting."

@mrmayd:

" They sound like dem never chop!"

@verydarkblackman:

"Hold up hold up wth is this?"

@okechuqwu:

"Psquare is stlll the biggest Artist in Africa."

@adeyinkaalaseyori:

"Music is indeed spiritual. Ask these guys to say the words without singing and they might struggle. They tried."

@iambyno:

"One Of The Benefits Of Having Fantastic Lyrics."

@savvyrinu:

"If you sang along with the lyrics, gather here."

@cjviolinist:

"Seems simple and wth is this to a lot of people right here - but I can tell you emphatically, these guys worked so hard to turn AFRO MUSIC into COUNTRY MUSIC GENRE. Kudos."

@oluwakemi._o:

"The lyrics is dope. P square music can never be underrated."

@itshelenpaul:

"So creative... bursting my bololo dada."

@unique.accent:

"They did well Let's rate their pidgin English 7/10 for me. Mr P and King Rudy made a timeless classic."

Source: Legit.ng