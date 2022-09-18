A beautiful Italian lady recently stunned people after speaking Pidgin English fluently in a viral video

While conversing with a Nigerian, she was asked how she learnt to speak the vernacular language perfectly

In her response, the young lady said she dated a man who taught her Pidgin English but sadly ditched her afterwards

An Italian lady has shared her experience with a Nigerian man from Delta state.

The young pretty lady had impressed a Nigerian friend who heard her speak Pidgin English perfectly.

Curious to know how she learnt the language, the friend approached her in a video and asked questions.

In her response, she revealed that she dated a Nigerian man from Urhobo, Delta state, who taught her how to speak.

However, she added that her ex-lover left her shortly after that. She insisted that the break-up wasn't her fault.

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo woman speaks Igbo perfectly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an oyinbo woman has been trending massively on social media over her beautiful igbo accent.

In a video spotted online, the smart white woman was heard speaking to a Nigerian man abroad in igbo language.

According to her, she believes in Peter Obi and she knows he would be able to push Nigeria to a greater level. The video was shared on TikTok by @ejikendekeofficial.

