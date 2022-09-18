"He Dumped Me after Teaching Me Pidgin English": Oyinbo Lady Shares Experience with Nigerian Lover in Video
- A beautiful Italian lady recently stunned people after speaking Pidgin English fluently in a viral video
- While conversing with a Nigerian, she was asked how she learnt to speak the vernacular language perfectly
- In her response, the young lady said she dated a man who taught her Pidgin English but sadly ditched her afterwards
An Italian lady has shared her experience with a Nigerian man from Delta state.
The young pretty lady had impressed a Nigerian friend who heard her speak Pidgin English perfectly.
Curious to know how she learnt the language, the friend approached her in a video and asked questions.
In her response, she revealed that she dated a Nigerian man from Urhobo, Delta state, who taught her how to speak.
"He wasn't patient enough": Muslim lady flaunts her changed look after she was dumped for being too religious
However, she added that her ex-lover left her shortly after that. She insisted that the break-up wasn't her fault.
Netizens react to viral video
@treasure.light said:
"Chai am so emotional right now immediately the boy serve her.her own breakfast the only song she remember is last last na everybody go chop breakfast."
@alpha.famale stated:
"I talk am my people no dey ever disappoint Urhobo wado. My dear you don’t know what God did for you ooo."
@abigailndi18 commented:
"I like the way she di speak the pidgin English Sha. Ei come serve am breakfast."
@fibermiliardi0147 noted:
"Her real intention wasn't to marry or date the guy she's an investigation or a police officer I have come across someone like this in Italy."
@aliyusuf477 reacted:
"Babe I like replace my brother for the relationship maybe we with end well."
@sabastineimeni remarked:
"Baby girl I really like u o, we if date abg u fine girl ur eye full with love life."
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng