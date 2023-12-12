Nigerian singer Davido's cousin BRed was seen out and about in a nightclub in the company of his colleagues Wizkid and Wande Coal

The three musicians took advantage of the meeting to share an enticing, magical moment that has since gone viral

Fans and netizens who came across the video shared different observations about the occasion

Adebayo Adeleke 'BRed', a Nigerian singer and cousin of Afrobeat sensation Davido, was recently seen in a nightclub alongside Grammy award-winning artist Wizkid, accompanied by his best man, Wande Coal.

Seizing the opportunity of their rare gathering, the trio of musicians enjoyed a remarkable moment together.

Davido's BRed linked up with Wizkid and Wande Coal. Credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Visibly thrilled, BRed enthusiastically documented their night out in a brief selfie video.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to BRed's video

Legit.ng captured the reaction:

ft_vice_mmway:

"Wizkid dey go from one beer parlor to another, looking for attention come dey clout chasers join because no song again after dat he come drop one yeye song wen nor go make sense nonsense."

danyfundz_:

"After now he go say Wizzy been dey pursue their car that way dey beg am make he help him Career."

lavida.local001:

"Everybody na FC low key."

ask_of_alinco:

"Wizkid come be like farther Christmas this period."

bigterry18:

"Bred get money pass wizkid make FC just shut up."

dowellin_8:

"Big wiz nor Dey carry phone do video. Na dem Dey video am ….. FC FOR LIFE."

panhuchi:

"Celebrity other celebrities dey celebrate ❤️ and happy to see anytime, anywhere Only BIGWIZ."

Wizkid sprays money on Lagos streets

Nigerian superstar Wizkid ignited a fresh wave of online reactions with a video capturing his recent generous act.

In footage sighted by Legit.ng, the Afrobeats icon exuded high energy as he distributed bundles of naira notes on the streets of Lagos.

Seated comfortably in the back seat of his car, the Ojuelegba hitmaker scattered money into the air, prompting pedestrians on the road to hurriedly grab their share of the flying notes.

Portable jubilates as Wizkid appreciates him

Nigerian street-pop musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, recently made a daring claim about winning the Grammys.

The Zazu hitmaker confidently declared that if Wizkid ever gave him a verse or featured him in a song, he was hitting for the Grammy's plaque straight.

This was after the Made in Lagos singer appreciated Portable.

In response, Zazu expressed his joy over the incredible development. He declared his conviction that a verse from Wizkid would significantly advance his career.

Source: Legit.ng