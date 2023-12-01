Controversial Afro-Streetpop singer Portable recently stirred reactions online as a clip of him in Newcastle, England, goes viral

The singer, who is currently in the UK on a music tour, was seen lamenting bitterly about the weather condition

Portable noted in the viral video that since he arrived in the Northern part of the UK, it has consistently been raining and snowing

Controversial Streetpop artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has once again sparked massive reactions online as a video of him lamenting the weather conditions in the UK went viral.

The singer, in the viral clip, noted that it was too much for him as it has constantly been raining and snowing at the same time since he arrived in the North Eastern part of the UK.

Video of Portable lamenting about the snow in the UK. Photo credit:@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable, who has been in the UK for nearly a week, noted that it has been snowing or raining in other parts of the UK that he has visited since he arrived, but the current conditions in Newcastle are a completely different ball game.

Zazu reveals in the video why he can never live in the UK permanently

The Streetpop artist in the video was heard telling the show promoter, Billyque, who brought him to the UK on tour, that he doesn't see himself living in the UK permanently.

This video is coming after Portable was seen in a UK gym preparing for a fight against Charles Okocha.

The singer has also picked a date and location for his boxing fight with the Nollywood star.

See the video of Portable lamenting the weather conditions in the UK:

Netizens reacted to Portable's video complaining about the snow

Here are some of the reactions that Portable's video stirred online:

@godforgive_idont:

"Welcome to my city. But I no Dey come ur show."

@agu.ashama:

"The differences between Charles and portable is just English and skin color."

@iamgidiboss:

"Portable don dey enjoy forget him wife o."

@terisola:

"When I tell you portable page dey cure depression believe me! Giran correct.

@thisisofficialjagaban:

"This guy and billique go quarrel las las"

@favourhoj:

"Make them no reap you there ooh."

@contactmelodyfidel:

"Na who no understand you go follow you fight with IKA."

@itz_bestyyy:

"Madam don carry her baby run, she thinks portable is a craze man."

@mac911__:

"The white pikin Dey happy say he see avatar."

@ola_worldwideblog:

"The woman carry her pikin say who be this mad man."

Portable blast UK embassy

Legit.ng reported that Portable made headlines after he slammed the UK embassy for refusing to issue a visa to his wife.

The singer, who often takes his wife abroad for his tours, said he wanted family time in the UK before his music concert.

Portable also stated that he was a gangster and his wife had no problem.

Source: Legit.ng