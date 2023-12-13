A Nigerian boy from Aba has become an ambassador for Adidas after he walked the runway casually during the Aba fashion show

The young boy, dressed in a red Adidas shirt and jeans, stormed the runway with a confident gait

His photos quickly went viral and attracted the attention of many social media users who said grace spoke for him

A Nigerian boy who walked the runway wearing an Adidas shirt has become an ambassador for the sportswear company.

Social media posts showed that the boy stormed the runway uninvited while spotting the Adidas shirt and a pair of jeans shorts.

The boy wearing an Adidas shirt walked the runway in a funny way. Photo: Facebook/Chizitere Ahubelem.

Source: Facebook

This happened during the Aba Fashion Week, and images and videos of the funny moment went viral on social media and attracted the attention of the sportswear giant.

According to a Facebook post by Chizitere Ahubelem, the young boy has now been signed as an Adidas ambassador.

Photos showed the boy signing papers at the Adidas office. Chizitere wrote on Facebook:

"From wearing a fake, made-in-Aba Adidas shirt to becoming an ambassador and wearing the original Adidas top. This young boy went viral when he was captured casually strutting his stuff just for fun on the runway at the Aba fashion festival. He has now become an Adidas ambassador."

Social media users congratulate boy who became Adidas ambassador

Stephaine Chioma said:

"When God remember you. Nothing can stop your blessings."

Daniel Divineprosper said:

"Congratulations to him. I'm happy that his destiny helpers found him."

Obasi Deborah commented:

"Congratulations, boy. Grace can locate you anywhere. Distance can never be a barrier to keeping trust in God. He will remember you is a matter of time."

Blessing Amadi said:

"There is nothing impossible for God to do. He can make your destiny helper locate you at anytime and anywhere. Congratulations boy."

