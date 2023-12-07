Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is no doubt pressing necks with her latest social media move

The mum of one left only a few people in doubt of her hotness after she posted a series of swimsuit photos online

It didn’t take long for many fans and her celebrity colleagues to bombard her page with interesting comments

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has shown her sultry side on social media with her latest post.

On her official Instagram page, the mother of one put her beautiful body on display with lovely swimsuit photos.

Tiwa Savage's swimsuit photos trend. Photos: @tiwasavage

Tiwa Savage rocked a lovely vintage patterned swimsuit top and bottom while enjoying her time on a beach. The 43-year-old’s beautiful curves were fully showcased as she posed in her tie-back swimwear.

The post also included a video of the music star running around and playing on the beach as she made naughty faces for the camera and ran her hands through her waist-length bohemian braids.

Another photo on the slide showed Tiwa squatting with her back to the camera as she pulled her braids to the top of her head with her hands. In her caption, she gave more details on what she was wearing.

She wrote:

“Hey bighead Cayman Islands in vintage Christian Audigier.”

See the photos and videos below:

Fans and celebs drool over Tiwa Savage’s swimsuit photos

In no time, Tiwa Savage’s post raked in over 13,000 comments and counting. A number of them were from her fans and celebrity colleagues who drooled over her. Read what some of them had to say below:

Mamarazzi_pasta:

“No wordss.....cos' this is firee..”

cleopatrasblog:

“Damnnnn Aunty Tiwa.”

jermaine.og:

“Baddest.”

officialstelladimokokorkus:

“Hourglass figure ....see flat stomach.”

decency_global_news:

“Leave my Tiwa alone, the mother that murdered their mother.”

siruti:

“Ahhhhhhh! TIWATOPEEE”

samxcas_ :

“See natural beauty, natural body Opor God given beauty.”

malleek_berry:

“Mamacita. Everything Savage.”

eniafemomodu:

“Finish them!”

a.kerensmith:

“Heyyyy I'm the big head.”

Biancaabuckman:

“Always always Gorgeous.”

lala_london:

“Damnnnn T you with all them curves they gonna have to press break.”

lamba_of_benin:

U no wan leave am for young girls oo.”

Official_danirichie_:

“This aunty too fine abeg.”

Goodchyy:

“Your doctor did a good job, everything is proportional...I don't understand tokes body her bum bum is bigger than her tights.”

_ojima_:

“My head is very biggggg.”

hypemanspirit_mufasa:

“If you like reach 95 years I go still marry you.”

Tiwa Savage is now the second most followed Naija artist on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently when Tiwa Savage deposed Wizkid and became the world's second most followed Afrobeat artist.

Tiwa Savage is also officially the most-followed female Nigerian singer on Instagram.

On Instagram, Savage has a fan base of 17.9 million people, beating Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, who has 17.8 million followers on IG.

