Female Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is gaining an upper hand over her colleague Wizkid on Instagram

The two singers have over 17 million followers, but Savage leads with a hundred new followers

Tiwa Savage has a fanbase of 17.9 million people, while Wizkid has 17.18 million on the social networking app

Talented music act Tiwa Savage has shown that she is one of the most loved female singers in the Nigerian Music industry.

The 'Somebody's Son' crooner has emerged as Instagram's second most followed Nigerian singer.

On Instagram, Savage has a fan base of 17.9 million people, beating Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, who has 17.8 million followers on IG.

Savage is following Davido, who is the most-followed Nigerian singer on the social networking app, with a fan base of 28.2 million people.

Tiwa Savage becomes second most followed artist in Naija. Photo Credit @tiwasavage

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that aside Davido being the first in Nigeria, he also had emerged as the first African singer with the most followers on Instagram.

Tiwa Savage speaks on rumoured relationship with Wizkid

Legit.ng had earlier reported that, Savage had addressed her relationship with Wizkid. The two have been so close that they were suspected to be dating.

The two besties were often spotted together outside the country and have always looked out for each other's welfare and career. So many were not surprised that Savage spoke about the issue publicly.

During her performance on stage, she said that her affair with the singer was no one business. She described him as a special person but didn't give a yes or no to her fans about her relationship with the singer.

She discussed about the age difference between her and Wizkid and noted that older berries are always juicier.

Tiwa Savage says there was an attack on her home

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Savage had talked about the attack that happened in her house. The singer stated that there was a security breach at her residence.

Her management released a statement about the ugly incident and made it known that some people had been arrested and an investigation was ongoing.

The singer thanked her colleagues, friends and people who checked on her when they heard about the unfortunate act.

