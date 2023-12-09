Popular Nigerian comedian, Taooma, has caused a stir on social media with her remake of Tiwa Savage’s viral swimsuit photos

The skitmaker left many Nigerians amused after she posted her own take on the music star’s photos that nearly broke the internet

Many netizens including Tiwa Savage were spotted in Tao’s comment section, sharing their reactions

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Maryam Apaokagi-Greene aka Taooma, has left fans rolling with laughter over her latest move.

Taooma, who is known for her hilarious social media posts, decided to take a leaf from top singer Tiwa Savage and post a swimsuit photo online.

Nigerians react as comedian Taooma remakes Tiwa Savage's beach swimsuit photo. Photos: @maryam_apaokagi, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Recall that Tiwa recently broke the internet after she put her flat stomach and lovely figure on display in swimsuit photos taken on a beach.

Shortly after the music star’s photos went viral, Tao took to her official Instagram page to share her own version of the snaps.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the comedian’s post, she made sure to embed her face on Tiwa Savage’s body in a bid to pass it off as her own remake.

Taooma then accompanied the photo with a caption where she addressed the music star. She wrote:

“Aunt @tiwasavage posted my picture before me, but it’s fine mummy Jamal.”

See Taooma’s post below:

Reactions as Taooma remakes Tiwa Savage’s swimsuit photos

Taooma’s ‘swimsuit’ photos drew a series of funny reactions from netizens including Tiwa Savage. The music star took to the comment section of the post to express her amusement alongside others. Tiwa shared an emoji of herself rolling with laughter and another of her hands on her head.

Read the comments from other netizens below:

viperthewiper_ent:

“Haters will say it's photoshop.”

khal_izidor:

“Ahn ahnn!! TAO SAVAGE!! Is that you??”

nifemiisrael5:

“Tiwa savage vs TAO manage.”

mrakintola:

“Reduce the height small on the photoshop.”

Thisdayveed:

“You forgot to tie your scarf .”

topbakerng:

“The day you try this Mama Taaoo will turn you to suya ni.”

mczeph:

“Dem no born you well, Awon Alfa ma sha e ni bulala ni.”

therealfemi:

“Something is truly wrong with you.”

art_neyorla:

“This one no savage....na Taaooma damage.”

Tiwa Savage is now the second most followed Naija artist on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently when Tiwa Savage deposed Wizkid and became the world's second most followed Afrobeat artist.

Tiwa Savage is also officially the most-followed female Nigerian singer on Instagram.

On Instagram, Savage has a fan base of 17.9 million people, beating Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, who has 17.8 million followers on IG.

Source: Legit.ng