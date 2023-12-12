Nigerian singer Burna Boy trended online with a snippet from his recent performance in Berlin, Germany

The African Giant crooner was seen giving a beautiful rendition on stage when suddenly all the lights in the venue went out

Burna was compelled to raise his voice while calling on the attention of the stage manager to put the lights back on

Nigeria's renowned international artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, ignited the concerns of his fellow countrymen with a viral video shwoing his recent stage performance in Berlin, Germany.

The Afrobeats sensation captivated his audience with a dynamic show until an unexpected interruption occurred when the stage lights abruptly went out.

Burna Boy, seeing the unexpected glitch, had no choice but to urgently call the attention of the stage manager.

While on the podium, Burna raised his voice to express his frustration with the individuals responsible for controlling the lights at the venue.

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"E reach to para Abeg. Person no Dey see constant light for him country, una still Dey off small light for stage It’s not fair."

honeyojukwu:

"He knows who he is! Self awareness is strong."

iamthatmelanin:

"I was there live . His reaction was totally understandable. They literally kept on turning off the light, and he was about to perform his last song."

adesope_shopsydoo:

"He asked for the light on to see his fans whilst he sang the last song , whoever was handling the lights turned it on and off two different times after he asked for the lights on … the light person just needed to focus that’s all, incredible and historic night after."

seun_dreams:

"Let them see say no empty seat!! Put the fvck!n light."

big7record:

"No he said that becos of crowd safety bro,make everywhere clear for security in case of emergency becos the arena too dey packed. Una hate on this guy too much and spread fake news just for engagement."

iam_ivan1456:

"Very rude ! Extremely rude though !!!!! Honestly speaking This dude lacks some serious manners though."

simeon.delight:

"Burna get anger issues normally."

Burna Boy ranks number 1 on 2023 US Afrobeats Billboard chart

Billboard recently released its year-end list for 2023, with a special emphasis on the top Afrobeats songs in the United States.

Top Afrobeats acts and songs that became hits during the year were included, regardless of when they were released.

The reputable music magazine named Burna Boy the best Afrobeats performer of 2023. Wizkid, Tems, and Libianca still managed to rank highly, despite not releasing an album or EP in 2023.

