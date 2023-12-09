Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has continued to distribute his largesse to those around him to the joy of fans

Just recently, the music star made his personal assistant, Femi, a very happy man on his birthday

A video made the rounds of Wizkid gifting Femi N30 million in cash at a nightclub and Nigerians reacted

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is still on his millions-sharing spree going by his latest moves.

The Grammy-winning musician, Femi, recently clocked a new age and Wizkid made it a very memorable one for him.

Video trends as Wizkid gifts his PA Femi N30 million. Photos: @secretsplace

In a video that made the rounds on social media, Wizkid, Femi and other members of their crew were seen arriving at one of the big clubs in Lagos, Secrets Palace.

Later on in the video, stacks of cash were displayed as Wizkid gifted millions of naira to lucky people including his personal assistant Femi.

In another viral clip, Wizkid was seen with his hands on Femi’s shoulders as he tried to make him happy. A staff of the club was also seen holding a small screen displaying Wizkid’s big spend on Femi.

Shortly after, stacks of naira notes were presented to the celebrant who had a very big smile on his face. The video’s caption explained that Wizkid had given N30 million to Femi.

Fans react as Wizkid gifts his assistant Femi N30 million

The video of Wizkid’s generosity towards Femi on his birthday impressed many netizens. Some of them used it as an opportunity to compare his wealth to that of other musicians.

Elena_nel21:

“I don join this FC...I no do 30bg again.”

soloblinkz:

“Meter go reach everybody this December. If you no fit see meter manage prepaid.”

simeon.delight':

“Wizkid is the REAL Santa this December FC too sweet walaia.”

empirebuoyant:

“This guys need to be stopped, the death ☠️ of his mum is really taking a shape in him. He's acting weird.”

stagenations:

“Make we no lie Davido no fit run am abeg 50 meter for 2 weeks haba.”

mrhorlic:

“50M gone in less than a week, 30BG no fit.”

otijelz77:

“Since wizkid mama die.. the guy just change.. en really come understand say no matter wetin you get nothing de this world and once you die you go leave everything go….Nice one big wizzy ❤️.”

realjoshblaze:

“Omo at this point Wizkid is the real father Christmas of 2023. Make everybody gettat !!!”

certified_marxis93:

“Davido fan go think say e da waste money.”

triple_pin_:

“Stop counting wizkid money in Naira. This amounts are peanuts for wizkid. He is paid in dollar not Naira. 30m is not up to 27k dolls right now. Is a big money to us but not big to person like wizkid.”

Money Gee hires bouncers, and security with N20m

Legit.ng earlier reported that Money Gee got some security men and bouncers to accompany him to events. He hired them after receiving N20 million from Wizkid.

He was seen in the company of about three of them when he attended an event in Alimosho local government area of Lagos state.

Money Gee was about to leave the venue of the event when the security men escorted him from the place.

