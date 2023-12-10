Nollywood actress Chinyere Wilfred’s treatment of Regina Daniels on her movie set has got Nigerians talking

In a trending video, the movie veteran was seen ordering the billionaire’s wife to leave her set after she arrived late

The video sparked a series of reactions with many netizens praising Regina Daniels for being respectful

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chinyere Wilfred, recently ordered Regina Daniels to leave her movie set to the surprise of many.

In a video that was posted on Chinyere’s official Instagram page, Regina Daniels was seen gingerly knocking on her door for it to be opened.

Nigerians react to viral video of actress Chinyere Wilfred ordering Regina Daniels to leave her movie set.

After the veteran actress opened it and saw Regina, she questioned her presence there while wagging a finger in the billionaire wife’s face. The younger actress then proceeded to start begging her senior colleague.

From the video, it was gathered that Chinyere Wilfred had been waiting on the set for Regina and that she was delayed for a long time.

The older actress was heard shouting and expressing her displeasure with Regina but the younger film star continued to plead her case and even went down on both knees to beg her.

At a point in the video, Chinyere ordered Regina to leave her set but the younger actress refused and hugged her legs instead while referring to her senior colleague as ‘mummy’.

Eventually, they both settled their differences and ended it all with hugs and laughter. See the video below:

Reactions as Chinyere Wilfred orders Regina Daniels out of her movie set

The video was met with mixed feelings from many netizens with many of them praising Regina for maintaining her respect for her older colleague despite being a billionaire’s wife.

Read some of their comments below:

Rita.daniels06:

“Ewooo! Nne, please we are sorry. I am joining her in the begging. gbayaluba!”

Kor_in_effect:

“This is what life is about. She showed her anger. She sincerely asked forgiveness and she she accepted. I love this.”

officialugeed:

“Regina is so grown into a beautiful respectful woman.”

sexynayaray:

“Regina shaaa is very humble ”

officialkingiyke85:

“Mother will always remain mother and I love her level of humility.”

doc_sosa:

“She’s sweet and warm. Regina is also well-behaved and respectful. We love this!”

_undisputedmonty:

“Even as Ned’s wife she’s still respectful.”

chayil_tethila:

“She is a wise young one.”

Captaindrey_:

“She wan vex for billionaire wife befr?”

benny_gold__:

“You no go respect legends before …so sweet.”

