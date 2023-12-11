A Nigerian mom was dancing when her children joined her using the lift in their amazing house has gained attention

The video, which she shared on TikTok, has been viewed thousands of times and left people in awe of her spacious and elegant living room

The presence of a lift in the house also added to the wow factor of the clip, giving people something else to admire

A Nigerian mom decided to make some dance moves in her living room as well as film herself, but she was not alone for long.

Her adorable children soon joined her on the dance floor, using the lift in their stunning house to make a grand entrance.

The video has left people speechless with the beauty and spaciousness of the family’s living room. But the most impressive feature of the house is the lift, which the kids used to surprise their mum and join in the fun.

The mum and her children looked happy and relaxed as they danced together in their amazing home.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Labutter reacted:

“Who watched again to see the elevator.”

Mizdebbie said:

“Some children just come this life ehn to enjoy..My children and your children(yes you reading this)will enjoy our wealth.”

Larry wrote:

“Elevator in your sitting room you just called me broke.”

Marlene commented:

“This is what we mean by being born with a golden spoon.”

HisX cellency also commented:

“Those kids came from heaven or my eye not seeing well indeed u have a very big God.”

Effie:

“Poor man pikin go think say na swing.”

VicToriag:

“Wetin I dey enter when I go bank or hotel & people get am for their house.”

Tam Thricker:

“The riches we hv different types & poverty to we hv different types or wat God.”

Stephy:

“Nah waaa ooo,God!! I need my own riches this is becoming so unbearable to me.”

