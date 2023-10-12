Nigerian singer Wizkid spurred reactions online as he finally laid his beloved mother, Madam Jane Dolapor, to rest

Legit.ng reported that the musician and his family members held a candlelight and tribute night service for their departed mother

Videos from the lavish funeral ceremony held on October 12 made the rounds online, showing the singer in the company of his sons and talent manager/baby mama

Nigerian international singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has laid his beloved mother, Madam Jane Dolapor, to rest with a lavish burial ceremony on October 12.

Legit.ng reported that the musician's family held a candlelight service for their deceased mother the night before the burial day.

Cute moments from Wizkid's mother's burial ceremony go viral Credit: @goldmynetv, @wizkidayomedia, @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Videos from the funeral rite service and ceremony went viral on the internet, showing the singer's sweet moment in the company of his sons and talent manager Jada P.

See the videos below

Videos from Wizkid's mum burial sparks emotions

Legit.ng captured heart-melting reactions from netizens below:

official_olaflexy:

"My own one and only Star-boy."

symply_bibii:

"Cutie lover."

akinkunmi_05:

"Omo OLOKU ❤️."

professor_bosified:

"Thanks for taking care of Mama I'm sure she's resting well wherever she is in."

iamimole:

"One love big wiz."

lisacomedian:

"You can see your life ,know one is here for you now."

biggest_opps11:

"So Wizkid no even invite industry people to his mother's burial ."

og_promize:

"You dey craze why you go spot person wey get the burial."

Wizkid’s Jada mourns his late mum

Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock, has joined millions of Nigerians to publicly mourn the death of his mum.

In a post on her page on X, formerly Twitter, the mum of two put up a photo of the late Balogun matriarch and noted that she will remain in the hearts of her loved ones.

Jada shared a photo of Wizkid's mum and affirmed that she'll forever remain in their hearts

Video of Wizkid talking to his fans at his mum's candlelight procession trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how Wizkid addressed his fans, who were chanting his name at his mum's candlelight procession.

Wizkid and his sisters were spotted at their mum's procession in Surulere, Lagos state.

A clip from the procession has also caused a stir, showing some of the challenges celebrities have to go through, even during private moments with their families.

Source: Legit.ng