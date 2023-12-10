Aleshi Sanni has taken to social media to complain after a man who is known as Folorunsho stole from him

He had accommodated the man when he was in need of help but after he went out, the guy broke into his room and stole money and jewelry

He blamed himself for being good and losing guard while noting that he has reported the case to the authorities

Nollywood actor Aleshi Sanni has lamented after a man whom he assisted stole his money and jewelry.

Actor Alesh Sanni loses N3.2m, gold jewelry to man.

Source: Instagram

The actor said the man known as Folorunsho is from Ekiti State. He had asked for his help when he needed it most and he could not turn away from helping him.

Sanni who unveiled his mansion last year made it known that the man took N3.2 million and gold jewelry from his room.

Aleshi Sanni says people are heartless

In his post on Instagram, he noted that he doesn't judge people based on their looks but he can't fathom the reason people would be unsympathetic.

He added that he didn't know how the guy had access to his room and was able to do his devilish act.

This is not the first time that the actor would be losing valuables to daredevils. His car was stolen some time ago but he was able to recover it.

See his post here:

Fans react as Sanni laments

Netizens have reacted to the post of the actor. Here are some of the comments below.

@cresshot:

"People no sabi use emoji abi Wetin, cos wetin be ."

@franugo':

"This bro really get mind to help Ekiti person that their people sold votes on credit."

@w.u.r.a.h:

"Nah why people no Dey help people be this .. Nawa o."

@princess_eko_11:

"He has block others now."

@officialskyz:

"Feed/help them, but don’t bring them home."

@geyrilsgee:

"Help a total stranger at your own risk!!"

@kallykuhn:

"Una get mind bring stranger under your roof...wetin dey always give una mind..me wey dey fear to give any bigger money before my P will disappear."

@ksolo_hitz:

"Helping people scares me these days cos a lot of people low key na th!ef in disguise."

@mrhorlic:

"If we catch this one, he go first dance oyimo by Youngii duu before we go beat am."

@franugo:

"This bro really get mind to help Ekiti person that their people sold votes on credit."

