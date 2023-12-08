Seun Kuti and Nasboi have been sighted dancing to the trending song 'Umbrella' by the skit maker

In the recording, Kuti almost fell while trying to make an impression with his funny dance moves

He raised his legs and held his waist to prevent him from falling while Nasboi was busy enjoying his dance step

Skit maker Lawal Michael Nashir Bolaji, professionally known as Nasboi is taking his umbrella challenge to another level.

Seun Kuti jumps on Nasboi’s umbrella challenge. Photo credit @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

The talented act has been trending for some days because of his latest song 'Umbrella' where he featured Wande Coal. A lot of celebrities have been jumping on the challenge since then.

The latest person to do the challenge was Seun Kuti and he was joined by Nasboi in a hilarious video that was uploaded on Instagram by the skit maker.

Seun Kuti dance to impress fans

In the video, Kuti was seen struggling with his dance steps as he tried to outshine Nasboi. He raised his legs while trying to dance and he ended up almost falling.

At one point, he tried to follow the direction in which Nasboi was moving to the rhythm of the song.

Recall that Kiss Daniel had praised the song and called it his favourite while joining the challenge too.

See the video here:

Fans react as Kuti joins umbrella challenge

Reactions have trailed the way Kuti was dancing in the umbrella challenge. Here are some of the comments below.

@bellacrab:

"Other artists suppose learn promotion skills for your hand honestly."

@nysc_diary:

"If you want a product to seel well! You know who to reach. This guy don leverage on many relationships and friendships."

@icey_kingblaise:

"With all these videos, you go just know say Nasboi na better person and he is loved... E no need to fake him death to check if we love am."

@mackprobeatz:

"You don try abeg e no easy to push song GOD bless you."

@blackfacenaija:

"Seun my ribs."

@uonyekpe:

"Omo this guy is something else. See aggressive promotion!."

@olaryeancahh:

"I have never seen this man laugh before , he’s always angry."

@obvisking:

"No other song is bigger this December…Na this song go expose everybody wey Dey use stream farm normally."

@richassani:

"Seun Kuti? nahhhhh bro, na you de carry first for industry laidis laidis."

@kayceekonceptsphotography:

"I see your struggles man, you are a real GOAT, trying to put your songs out, I can imagine how difficult it is getting everyone you’ve featured in this promo period, but don’t relent, keep up, it always pays, bless up man."

How Don Jazzy jumped on Nasboi's challenge

Legit. ng had reported that Don Jazzy had stirred reactions as he jumped on the umbrella challenge.

In the video, the record label boss wore Sabinus' blue shirt and black trousers while dancing like the skit maker as he jumped on the challenge.

He also tried to imitate other content creators as he danced in a funny way to the song.

Source: Legit.ng