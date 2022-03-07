Actor Alesh Sanni had earlier taken to social media to announce that his expensive Range Rover was stolen

The actor also lost his jewellery in the robbery attack and he begged people to reach out if they spot any of his belongings

In a new video shared by the actor, the stolen vehicle has been recovered and parts of it removed for whatever reasons

Popular Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni, has taken to social media to reveal that he finally recovered his stolen car.

The actor had earlier taken to his page with a post revealing that he was robbed in Lagos and begged anyone who sees his car or customized jewellery to reach out to him.

Alesh Sanni shared video of recovered vehicle Photo credit: @iam_alesh

Source: Instagram

In the video Sanni shared on his page, different parts of his recovered Range Rover had been removed by those who stole it.

The vandalized car ruined the actor's day and he thanked everyone who reached out to him.

"Day just ruin Thank you all for reaching out ... can’t reply to messages for me, I don’t have my phones with me."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians sympathize with Alesh

sotayogaga:

"Let's thank God for life."

officialvictoriakolawole:

"So sorry but thank God for life "

bigvaijokotoye:

"It's well with you....Pele."

dammyteeorganics:

"Why you go stay this long in 9ja? You already have a better place to stay safe with your fam‍♀️ this country na manage we dey manage am oh! Sorry bro ❤️❤️❤️ be fine pls!"

dyana.diva:

"They are not thieves. This is the act of the haters‍♀️‍♀️thank God for lifeit’s well."

tolaoladayo:

"They removed the parts to go and sell. It is well."

innyalagbo:

"It's obvious they are not thieves...... they are those envying your GLORY and they'll be caught soon."

