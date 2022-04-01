Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni is the latest celebrity to own a house as he shared some beautiful photos of his new mansion

Alesh revealed the mansion is his first birthday gift which is coming three days before he clocks 29

Sharing a video from the construction he started in 2018, the Yoruba actor said he appreciated himself so much before anybody else will

Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni is the latest celebrity to become a landlord as he recently took to his social media timeline to share photos of his new mansion.

This is coming a few days to his 29th birthday, which falls on April 4. The actor said it was the first birthday gift he was giving himself.

Alesh Sanni becomes a landlord three days to 29th birthday. Credit: @iam_alesh

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"First birthday gift from me to myself ⭐️ I appreciate myself so much before anybody else will!! This is really a gift have been wanting for….!!! And I’m grateful for it and hope for more of it Insha allahu. Happy Birthday in Advance to me Alesh Olanrewaju Sanni."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Alesh also revealed he has been working on the building project since 2018, as he shared a video from when the construction was ongoing.

He wrote:

"Thank you all project since 2018 thank you Allah ❤️ thank you mom & Dad ❤️."

See the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Alesh Sanni

Nollywood stars have since taken to social media to congratulate Alesh as he becomes a landlord.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

nkechiblessingsunday:

"If e choke you go know Congratulations ❤️❤️ ."

realmercyaigbe:

"Beautiful ! Congratulations my darling ❤️."

lolafaduri_duchess:

"Congratulations dear, happy birthday in advance."

officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"It’s raining houses!!!! Congratulations oremi atata."

debbie_shokoya:

"Congratulations Dear."

theladyjokelet:

"Awwwwnnn congratulations leshy❤️."

iamadeniyitayo:

"Big congratulations dear more blessings."

kiitanbukola:

"Congrats more grace well deserved."

realadeherself:

"Congratulations my sweet brother ❤️."

Yul Edochie celebrates his second son on his 14th birthday

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and one of the sons of veteran actor Pete Edochie, took to his social media timeline to share a photo of his second son Karl Kenechukwu as he celebrated his 14th birthday.

The proud father revealed he remains amazed at how his kids are gradually turning into grown-ups as he thanked God for them.

The actor prayed for his son to be a better and greater version of himself.

Source: Legit.ng