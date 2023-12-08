Skit maker Yemi Elesho has dropped an old video of him, Broda Shaggi, Asake with the Ooni of Ife

Yemi Elesho revealed the video was taken in 2018 at a time when Asake was yet to make it to the spotlight

The video has served as a source of inspiration to many, as others joked about how the YBNL star's appearance

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Adeoye Elesho, better known as Yemi Elesho or Broda Nuru, has caused a stir with a throwback video he shared on his Instagram page.

The video showed Yemi Elesho, Broda Shaggi with popular music star Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, who was unknown then, as they visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye.

Throwback video of Asake, Broda Shaggi, others in Ife. Credit: @officialyemielesho

Source: Instagram

A clip showed Asake being playful as he sat on the floor close to the Ooni. Another video showed the YBNL star bursting some balloons.

Yemi revealed the video was from their trip to Ile Ife in 2018.

He wrote:

"Make I fanmz my friend small @asakemusic @brodashaggi lol A trip to ile Ife in 2018."

Watch the video below:

Asake made it to the spotlight in 2022 after YBNL boss Olamide signed him to his label.

Within months, Asake has gone on to perform on international stages, including shutting down the prestigious O2 Arena.

People react to video of Asake with Ooni of Ife

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

swagtohbad:

"When Asake was Ololade Mr No Shishi."

bigbarlow001:

"Lesson about life don’t look down on anybody."

ade__44:

"Instablog that time will be like broda shagi, yemi Elesho with a friend visit the new ooni of ife omo see God doings now."

wealth_kng:

"I remember this very day we pull up to the palace. All of you don blow now make God answer my prayers too."

alabi.adewuyi:

"God is good all the time."

iam_larrypepper:

"Diamond in the gutter."

arua3484:

"Destiny is Destiny. Who God bless is blessed. Believe in yourself always."

oluwasegunelijah052020:

"@asakemusic throwback dey always dey make me dey shudder. Aje. Una do well that year."

Asake celebrates Grammy nomination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asake basked in the euphoria of his nomination at the 2024 Grammy Award.

The singer and Olamide were nominated in the Best African Performance category for the 2024 Grammy Award.

A viral clip showed the singer wearing a brown top and trousers as he held a bottle of drink, which he popped into the air.

Source: Legit.ng