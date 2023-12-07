Actors Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite have been fueling rumours that they are in a relationship

Ninalowo, who has been flaunting his colleague online, recently gushed over her shape in a new video

Adedamee, as she is fondly called, rocked a two-piece skin-tight fit as she exited the gym to her car

Nigerian movie star Bolanle Ninolowo, also known as Nino B, has continued to stir relationship rumours with actress Damilola Adegbite, aka Adedamee.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, the actress, who recently made her relationship public, shared a video of herself leaving the gym for her car.

She rocked a blue, skin-tight gym outfit that generously showed off her curves and beautiful skin.

Adedamee, who has been flaunted online by Nino B, also showed off her behind, a gesture that got the actor lusting after her in the comments section.

Nino B commented:

"Got it Bahd."

See Adedamee's post below:

Reactions to Adedamee's post

Read some comments gathered from Adedamee's post below:

tosinolaseinde:

"Most beautiful girl in Lagos."

jjabbarr1:

"You have just today to tell me what's going on with you and that bouncer call Nino."

iam_wilemono:

"No Video credit??? Camera man avoided reflection at all cost… you’re good bro."

ami_asedanimi:

"Dammy*3 if nah movie you and nino dy promote stop ham Abeg ..Cause I want this real."

akynjoe:

"This is the only natural celebrity yansh."

ifeomaazu:

"Na gym you Dey go everybody tired of you wearing sports wear everyday. Do another video ok?"

preshkhali:

"This woman knows she is fineeeeee."

lateefdapper:

"See Maka @iamnino_b food."

therealbulaman:

"And you no bi Bolanle o….but u Dey pepper them!"

Bolanle Ninalowo announces separation from wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that the hulky actor made the crash of his marriage public in a statement he released via his Instagram page on Friday, September 1.

Ninalowo, in a lengthy statement, said it was a sad reality for him and his children. He, however, added that it was necessary for a peaceful future.

The actor shared how he prayed and put all his effort into preventing the separation from happening.

