Nino B Lusts Over Alleged Lover Adedamee’s Figure in Skin-Tight Gym Wear: “Got It Bahd”
- Actors Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite have been fueling rumours that they are in a relationship
- Ninalowo, who has been flaunting his colleague online, recently gushed over her shape in a new video
- Adedamee, as she is fondly called, rocked a two-piece skin-tight fit as she exited the gym to her car
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Nigerian movie star Bolanle Ninolowo, also known as Nino B, has continued to stir relationship rumours with actress Damilola Adegbite, aka Adedamee.
In a recent post on her Instagram page, the actress, who recently made her relationship public, shared a video of herself leaving the gym for her car.
She rocked a blue, skin-tight gym outfit that generously showed off her curves and beautiful skin.
Adedamee, who has been flaunted online by Nino B, also showed off her behind, a gesture that got the actor lusting after her in the comments section.
"Any meter will be accepted, pls help": Nkechi Blessing begs Davido after Wizkid gave Money Gee N20m
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Nino B commented:
"Got it Bahd."
See Adedamee's post below:
Reactions to Adedamee's post
Read some comments gathered from Adedamee's post below:
tosinolaseinde:
"Most beautiful girl in Lagos."
jjabbarr1:
"You have just today to tell me what's going on with you and that bouncer call Nino."
iam_wilemono:
"No Video credit??? Camera man avoided reflection at all cost… you’re good bro."
ami_asedanimi:
"Dammy*3 if nah movie you and nino dy promote stop ham Abeg ..Cause I want this real."
akynjoe:
"This is the only natural celebrity yansh."
ifeomaazu:
"Na gym you Dey go everybody tired of you wearing sports wear everyday. Do another video ok?"
preshkhali:
"This woman knows she is fineeeeee."
lateefdapper:
"See Maka @iamnino_b food."
therealbulaman:
"And you no bi Bolanle o….but u Dey pepper them!"
Bolanle Ninalowo announces separation from wife
Legit.ng earlier reported that the hulky actor made the crash of his marriage public in a statement he released via his Instagram page on Friday, September 1.
Ninalowo, in a lengthy statement, said it was a sad reality for him and his children. He, however, added that it was necessary for a peaceful future.
The actor shared how he prayed and put all his effort into preventing the separation from happening.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng