It is no longer a joke as more skit makers continue to take the music industry by storm, from Carter Efe to Nasboi and now Broda Shaggi

Broda Shaggi is the latest Nigerian comic whose entry into the music industry seems set to shake the establishment right to its core

The comic has left many salivating with snippets of the new song he dropped on his page as veteran Fuji artist Pasuma, along with other celebs featured on it

Ace Nigerian skit maker and comic Samuel Perry, aka Broda Shaggi, has sent many online into overdrive as he delves fully into his music.

The comic surprised many as he dropped a new single titled Ijo Loka. Broda Shaggi also has veteran Fuji musician Alhaji Alabi Pasuma on the track.

Broda Shaggi drops a new single featuring veteran fuji artist Pasuma. Photo credit: @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

A snippet of the lineup set to feature on the music video has sparked reactions online as award-winning actresses Toyin Abraham, Bimbo Ademoye, and skit maker Cute Abiola starred in it.

Shaggi turns Toyin Abraham and Bimbo Ademoye into video vixens

Netizens couldn't get enough of Toyin Abraham and Bimbo Ademoye as they brought their unique sense of humour to the fore.

At some point in the trending clip, Bimbo Ademoye was seen acting as a backup singer to Pasuma.

Shaggi's new single is the latest in a list of skit makers who have gone into music. Before Shaggi dropped his single, Nasboi was the toast of the town with his song Umbrella.

Watch the hilarious yet engaging Fuji song below:

Reactions trail video as Broda Shaggi drops a new Fuji track

Here are the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@adekunlegold:

"Ijo lokaaa."

@mrmacaroni1:

"Omooooo miiiiiiiiiiiiii let’s goooooooooooooooooo."

@iambangalee:

"Wahala wa ooo. We are Ready ohhhh ."

@toyin_abraham:

"Love it."

@falzthebahdguy:

"Eez going ."

@kie_kie__:

"Oyaaaaaaaaaaaa."

@crazeclown:

" VIDEO OF THE YEAR."

@bimboademoye:

"YOU ARE WHO YOU THINK YOU ARE !!!."

@chief_femibranch:

"Oyaaaaaa ."

@thecuteabiola:

"December Jam don set."

@officerwoos:

"Le Le Let’s go!"

@lekan_kingkong:

"Yebariba gbedu bale."

@ini_cash:

"Alujo ti deyyyy."

@makeupbychinny:

"Wait what did i just watch."

@timiagbaje:

"Jam aye, O ti lo seh."

@tomike_a:

"Gegegeegegeeeeeee."

Broda Shaggi reveals how much he makes off YouTube monthly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report where Broda Shaggi stunned many of his fans as he revealed how much he earns off YouTube monthly.

A video made the rounds online of Broda Shaggi speaking during an interview with Dadaboy Ehiz, where he revealed how much he makes in a month.

The show host, Ehiz, told the skit maker that his numbers on YouTube are incredible, then asked him how much he makes in a month.

Source: Legit.ng