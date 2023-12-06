Popular Nigerian fuji musician Pasuma is set to celebrate years of consistency in the music business

The indigenous reflected on his 40-year commitment to the Fuji genre despite all the struggles he faced coming up

He revealed that consistently has kept him at the top, and appreciated the growth and development he has experienced since technology came into the scenes

Nigerian legendary Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, best known as Pasuma, is gearing up to commemorate a remarkable 40 years in the music business.

Pasuma thanked his fans and supporters from the bottom of his heart on social media after announcing this major achievement.

Pasuma reflects on his 40 years journey in Fuji genre Credit: @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

He expressed gratitude for the arrival of technology, which seemingly played a crucial role in empowering the younger generation of musicians, including themselves.

Pasuma also discussed the difficulties he faced during his younger days when people tried to classify his genre of talent.

He wrote in part:

"A singer takes every opportunity to use his voice and his platform to campaign for the betterment of humanity, and that is all I have done in my 40 years of my commitment to fuji music.

"I'm so happy that the technology arrived at the right time to unleash the potential of the then young generation of musicians like myself in the early 80's.

"Throughout my career, it has always been a campaign for a better society, helping younger artists and fans' satisfaction for me."

See his post below

Nigerians react to Pasuma's post

Fans and celebrities joined in celebrating the singer's years of deduction.

See reactions below:

1st_classyeyemeshofagbadoland:

"40yrs o lo fa,we av to plan it well,we need to have a planning committee on dis one sir pls @officialpasuma."

jimikareem:

"40 years ke? We were all together in Mushin in 1992. 32 years ago. Where is the other 8 years coning from. Same thing with age. Passo just they grow past his mates. 56?"

tinny_mus:

"40 years of Greatness and Awesome career!! Paying attention to every single detail of your job as being the key and that I admire a lot about you.. Congratulations Sir."

bns.promotions.uk:

"Glory be to God for 40yrs journey & still counting sir @officialpasuma iam proud of you & glad to be part of that musical,entertainment journey officially since your 40th birthday in uk, London 16solid year of promoting paso, your good name ,generousity,distinct voices ,great stage performance till intact,Aliamududilahi,oluwa seun,enu ope wa koni kan,ao ni ku fun ota yo,looking forward to a bigger celebration,paso 40yrs on stage by Gods mercy."

officialpasumababylover:

"Okay. No one does it better. We outside. Congratulations Pappy."

sisi_exclusive_fabrics:

"40years of hardworking, consistency, experience and greatness."

otunbablog:

"Wahooo CONGRATULATIONS sir. Many More years to celebrate."

