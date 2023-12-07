Popular, outspoken TikTok comedian Oba Salo recently trended online as clips of him meeting singer Asake for the first time went viral

Salo, during the linking up, was left shocked as he was gifted three million naira by the YBNL singer Asake

In another video, Salo was seen hailing and showering praises on Asake, calling him "Grammy boy"

Fast-rising TikTok comic and skit maker Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, aka Oba Salo, is the latest hypeman to get a gift from a Nigerian singer.

The popular, outspoken comic was one of the first to be seen with GOE after Wizkid gifted him N20m as he celebrated with him.

TikTok comic Oloba Salo goes gaga as Asake gifts him N3m. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@funnyhorje

It is now his turn, as he recently got to link up with the Afro-Fuji singer Asake, who gifted him N3m to use for his Christmas flex.

Salo hails Asake as Grammy Boy

A video of Salo and Asake hanging out together went viral as the pair were seen exchanging praises and encomium.

However, a comment made by Oloba Salo has stirred reactions the most online as he called Asake Boy.

Recall that Asake was among five Nigerians nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

See screenshots of Salo getting credited by Salo below:

Screenshot of N3m Asake gifted TikTok comic, Salo. Photo credit: @funnyhorje

See Salo's post as Asake gifts him N3m:

Reactions trail the trending post

See how netizens reacted as Asake gives TikToker Oloba Salo "3 meter":

@soloblinkz:

"This meter go reach everybody this December!"

@ikechukwu_victoria_:

"I love the unity among the yorubas of recent……Big love."

@kuwait__official:

"Meter just dey fly anyhow this days ooo I pray make e fly reach everybody side abeg."

@dammy_moore_0:

"This December Ehn."

@stardomgys:

"Normal level salo sef no small now!!!"

@me_vs_me__girl:

"This December na meters full am God where my own meter."

@i_am_fancyfrosh:

"Shey nah Decemeter we Dey abi December?"

@sonof_motunrayo:

"Wizkid go just influence celebrities anyhow. I sure say if he sht post am, I swear others too go do am."

@kcc011:

"Na Metre season we dey."

