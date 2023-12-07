“It Is Raining Free Cash”: Oba Salo Goes Gaga As Asake Credits Him With 3 Meter, Video Trends
- Popular, outspoken TikTok comedian Oba Salo recently trended online as clips of him meeting singer Asake for the first time went viral
- Salo, during the linking up, was left shocked as he was gifted three million naira by the YBNL singer Asake
- In another video, Salo was seen hailing and showering praises on Asake, calling him "Grammy boy"
Fast-rising TikTok comic and skit maker Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, aka Oba Salo, is the latest hypeman to get a gift from a Nigerian singer.
The popular, outspoken comic was one of the first to be seen with GOE after Wizkid gifted him N20m as he celebrated with him.
It is now his turn, as he recently got to link up with the Afro-Fuji singer Asake, who gifted him N3m to use for his Christmas flex.
Salo hails Asake as Grammy Boy
A video of Salo and Asake hanging out together went viral as the pair were seen exchanging praises and encomium.
However, a comment made by Oloba Salo has stirred reactions the most online as he called Asake Boy.
Recall that Asake was among five Nigerians nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards.
See screenshots of Salo getting credited by Salo below:
See Salo's post as Asake gifts him N3m:
Reactions trail the trending post
See how netizens reacted as Asake gives TikToker Oloba Salo "3 meter":
@soloblinkz:
"This meter go reach everybody this December!"
@ikechukwu_victoria_:
"I love the unity among the yorubas of recent……Big love."
@kuwait__official:
"Meter just dey fly anyhow this days ooo I pray make e fly reach everybody side abeg."
@dammy_moore_0:
"This December Ehn."
@stardomgys:
"Normal level salo sef no small now!!!"
@me_vs_me__girl:
"This December na meters full am God where my own meter."
@i_am_fancyfrosh:
"Shey nah Decemeter we Dey abi December?"
@sonof_motunrayo:
"Wizkid go just influence celebrities anyhow. I sure say if he sht post am, I swear others too go do am."
@kcc011:
"Na Metre season we dey."
TikTok Star Oloba Salo buys his dad a new car, clip trends
Legit.ng recalls a previous report when Salo gifted his dad a brand new Toyota 2010.
The comic took to his page to share with his fans the joyous moment after making his father a thrilled man.
In the viral clip shared by Salo, he was seen in the car with his father, who couldn't stop showering his son with prayers.
