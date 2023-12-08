Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars Prince Nelson and Dorathy Bachor have sparked reactions with a clip of them jumping on the "No Pressure Me" challenge

The pair's video is coming weeks after Mercy Eke started a challenge online that went viral, where she was seen unveiling a new ride

In the viral clip, she was seen using a rope to pull her car, and ever since, many other BBNaija stars have been jumping on the challenge

Big Brother Naija stars Prince Nelson and Dorathy Bachor recently passed a slight dig at their colleague Mercy Eke as they jumped on her car unveiling challenge.

Unlike Mercy, the pair were actually not unveiling a new car but made a mockery of the challenge as they were seen pulling a couple of toy cars.

Their video is coming weeks after Mercy Eke was dragged online and accused of unveiling the same car three different times.

Prince tagged his mock unveiling with the song "No Pressure Me"

In the caption of his post, Prince Nelson noted that the unveiling was nothing too serious.

In the comments of Prince's post, many netizens noted that the post was obviously a dig at Mercy Eke.

Someone shared that it was them advising their colleagues not to let someone living a fake life put them under undue pressure.

Watch the clip below:

Watch the clip of Dorathy Bachor and Prince doing the unveiling challenge

