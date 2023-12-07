Osaze Odemwingie has returned to social media, and a recent video of him was shared on TikTok

In the new video, the former Super Eagles forward opened up on taking a break from social media

However, netizens couldn't help but share their takes on his new look, as some expressed concerns

In a recent video shared on TikTok, former Super Eagles forward Osaze Odemwingie opened up on why he took a break from social media.

Osaze, who was one of Nigeria's talented strikers, said he has been busy as he went for professional studies.

He also revealed he took a break to spend some time with his kids, adding that social media could be a distraction.

In the video, the footballer was also seen playing the guitar. In another clip, Osaze was seen telling his followers about God.

Watch the video of Osaze Odemwingie speaking below:

Legit.ng recently listed Osaze among famous Nigerian footballers with an Oyinbo partner. He married Sarah Fallon in May 2012 in Northampton. They have three children, two boys and a girl together.

People react to Osaze Odemwingie look

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video when it was shared on Twitter. See them below:

MerrickOluSpeak:

"Is it only me that noticed. He is somehow???"

DiemWears:

"Still remember i think his blackpool or blackburn story … confidence through the roof."

DiemWears:

"Changed career paths two seconds."

haywhyy09:

"This lad was good at his prime don’t know why he quit football early."

badt_igboboy:

"Nawaoo, no be osaze wey dey do braids thats year…where all that hair go?"

OmobossTheBarba:

"Nobody noticed he is sounding like a Russian."

Raptransition:

"Good to see you again mate."

Tioluwalope0:

"His air Left wing and right wing."

NoBeUrFault:

"He's being on a low key."

AyEminent:

"Balding is scary af."

