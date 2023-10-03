Reality show star Dorathy Bachor has chosen a unique way to celebrate Nigeria's independence anniversary, which took place on October 1, 2023

She wore three different attires to represent the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria: the Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa

Her dressing has been applauded by fans who believe she is trying to reinforce the importance of unity in Nigeria

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy Bachor has shown that she is creative regarding her fashion sense.

The reality show star marked the Independence anniversary of Nigeria in three distinctive ways to reflect the three major ethnic groups in the country.

BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor's Independence day look Photo Credit @iamdorathybachor

Source: Instagram

BBN Dorathy Bachor wears Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo clothes to celebrate Independence Day

The curvy actress wore a brown gown with a beaded cap to mark Independence in the Igbo way. She said the Igbos are known for their hospitality and love for business.

For the Yoruba's, Bachor wore a green gown made with 'Ofi', the traditional woven clothes of the tribe. While for the Hausa's, she wore a veil, black blouse and wrapper.

See the different attires she wore here:

See the Yoruba dress here:

See the Hausa attire here:

Netizens react to Dorathy Bachor's Independence Day attires

Many have reacted to the beautiful clothes Dorathy Bachor wore to observe the Independence Day celebration. Here are some reactions as captured by Legit.ng.

@princess_gbonjubola:

'Ndidiamaka be giving us hot hot."

@clodattechacanya:

"NDIDI this is indeed a beautiful sight."

@chizzybright_:

"Okay, this is breathtaking."

@girleatsbread:

"When is the wedding? Be like say you don ready."

@Alajoke_b:

"See the one God took his time to create."

@ummuh_seqinah:

"Haha help us oo.. our wife."

@blissmercy:

"What a gorgeous Queen."

@_mipor_:

"Need to find you Hausa husband cause what."

@allison_official1:

"First lady go fit you oooo."

@thenenehawa_:

"It's the sweet smile for me."

