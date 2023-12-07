Former NUPENG General Secretary Chief Frank Kokori has passed away at the age of 80 after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state, Kokori died on his birthday at a private hospital in Warri at 1:30 am

Despite receiving attention from dignitaries and officials during his illness, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Kokori succumbed to his health challenges, which worsened on December 4 while on life support

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Warri, Delta state - Chief Frank Kokori, a former general secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG), is dead at 80.

Kokori, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state, had been hospitalised over a kidney-related ailment for the past month.

He passed away at a private hospital in Warri around 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, which is coincidentally his birthday, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Ex-NUPENG Secretary Frank Kokori died after battling with a kidney-related ailment. Photo credit: @DSGovernment

Source: Facebook

The Punch also reported that Kokori's death was disclosed by his personal assistant, Atawada Barry Oke.

According to Oke, the former labour leader’s health relapsed on Monday, December 4, as he was unable to interact with people around him while he was placed on life support.

Kokori was part of the June 12 struggle. The deceased contributed to the movement against the nullification of the June 12 presidential election which Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola was widely believed to have won.

How Frank Kokori battled with kidney-related illness

Legit.ng notes that Kokori, an octogenarian and prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state, passed away just a month after publicly expressing his neglect and abandonment while battling a kidney-related ailment at Mount Horeb Clinic in Warri.

On Thursday, November 9, he made a distress call, revealing the dire conditions he faced, including a lack of support from NUPENG and the nation.

Despite attracting attention from dignitaries and officials who visited him and covered some expenses, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, Kokori sadly succumbed to his illness.

Source: Legit.ng