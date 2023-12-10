Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid and legendary Fuji musician, KWAM 1, have warmed the hearts of fans with their latest move

A video made the rounds online of the two men holding hands and dancing together at an event

The heartwarming display got many Nigerians talking as they praised their celebrity favorites

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is once again in the news over his recent interaction with legendary Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1).

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @kc_k1deultimate and spotted by Legit.ng, the two music stars were seen together at what appeared to be a lounge.

In the clip, Wizkid had taken hold of KWAM 1’s hand as he led the Fuji star to move side to side, imitating his dance moves. Both men then drew each other in for a hug and Wizkid whispered into his senior colleague’s ear before he continued to dance and enjoy the party.

The video of Big Wiz having a fun time with the Fuji musician soon spread on different social media platforms and netizens expressed their admiration for the display. Read some of their comments below:

“@ wizkid the wizzzyyyyyboy a diamond shining star, the king of Afrobeat that his songs is a banger since 2011 till date. You are unique star with different vibes of music. God bless you immensely forever Amen.”

“See my favs How did I miss this.”

“I just dey smile this man too dey gimme joy.”

“Wizkid dey ball we no see any other ballers outside.”

“Ijebu pipu n chilling shaa.”

“Minister of Enjoyment MOE nobody match Balogun vibes this Ember.”

“He’s really enjoying his vacation.”

“Father/Son, PROUD sons of Ijebuland/Nigeria.”

Wizkid gifts his PA N30 million on his birthday

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's personal assistant, Femi, recently clocked a new age, and Wizkid made it a very memorable one for him.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, Wizkid, Femi and other members of their crew were seen arriving at one of the big clubs in Lagos, Secrets Palace.

Later in the video, stacks of cash were displayed as Wizkid gifted millions of naira to lucky people, including his personal assistant, Femi.

