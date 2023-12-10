A Nigerian Muslim cleric has found a teachable moment in one of Davido’s hit songs, Aye

In a video going viral on social media, the Islam teacher was seen using the DMW boss’ song to preach

The viral clip left many Nigerians amused as some of them dropped their funny comments on social media

Much-loved Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, is trending on social media over the actions of a Muslim cleric.

A video made the rounds online of the Muslim teacher using one of Davido’s hit songs, Aye, to preach.

Nigerians react as Muslim cleric sings Davido's song while preaching. Photos: @official_expensive_babs, @davido / Instagram.

Source: TikTok

In the viral clip, the cleric talked about how people should join people when they see them celebrating love. To buttress his point, he started off with Davido’s Aye lyrics that goes:

“She no want designer, she no want Ferrari, she say na my love o.”

However, before the cleric could continue singing, his background bandiri player (drummer), continued to sing the Davido song till the cleric joined him to carry the chorus.

The guests in the crowd were amused by the display and they were heard laughing over it. See the video below:

Reactions as Muslim cleric uses Davido’s song to preach

The video of the Muslim cleric having fun with Davido’s song at a lecture raised a series of hilarious comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

abdullahi_akin:

“Na this Alfa go come my wedding .”

khalifa_vibezz:

“All this Alfa self don Dey smoke colos with better afrobeat music for medication.”

raff_comedian:

“30bg Alfa ✅.”

officer_taul:

“Make Davido press 20 meter oooo.”

vicky_ty71:

“Alfa no wan stop oo but I like how Alfa agba no embarrass him sha.”

nikkybod:

“ that’s how to preach, carrying everyone along in their own perspective of life.”

zayysanya:

“Alfa 30BG.”

___oluwasemilore30:

“See me dancing nd singing .”

horla_bolaji:

“My wedding this Alfa must come.”

bayano777:

“Mk baba imade hear dis one lasan na surplus meters go land his AZA.”

thido__nana:

“30 meter for Alfa.”

Davido hangs out with Peter Obi

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido met with former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at an event.

Both men were guests at the 85th birthday party of Nigerian politician, TY Danjuma, which took place in Banana Island, Lagos.

In the trending video, Davido was seen exchanging pleasantries with Peter Obi as the politician put his hand across the singer’s shoulder while other guests scrambled to take photos with him.

Source: Legit.ng