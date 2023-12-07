Famous Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo, fondly called Nino B, denied the viral claims to have found love again

You may recall that rumours about the actor's alleged affair with actress Damilola Adegbite have circulated online.

This immediately happened just a few months after the actor announced his split from his wife, Bunmi

Nigerian movie star Bolanle Ninalowo has addressed rumours of his alleged affair with actress Damilola Adegbite and himself.

Not long ago, on September 1, 2023, the actor announced that he and his now ex-wife were going through an "irreconcilable marriage dissolution."

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo speaks on finding love again @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

It didn't take long for romantic scenes between him and his colleague Damilola Adegbite to fill up the internet, sparking speculation that they were dating.

During a recent interview with TVC, Ninalowo was asked about her experience finding love again while playing a drink-and-answer game.

Playing it straight, the actor said he never pretended to be in a relationship again. He insisted he never once stated love—just that he was curious about someone and didn't know what would happen.

"I never told you guys that. Who told you that? That I found love again…. No I said I was peeping somebody.

"You Nigerians' e de jo tori Olorun' (I beg you in the Name of God). Peeping… Love, Peeping… Love, two different things. Peeping, marked her. You never know, Maka is a lover," he said.

Bolanle Ninolowo and Damilola Adegbite loved up at the gym

Nigerian movie star Bolanle Ninolowo also known as Nino B, has continued to stir relationship rumours with actress Damilola Adegbite.

Ninalowo, in a recent post on his Instagram page, shared a video of him and Damilola in what looked like a loved-up mood at the gym.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ninalowo shared a stunning picture of Damilola on his page weeks following his marriage crash.

Ninalowo Bolanle speaks on his plans after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how the actor reacted after announcing he had officially parted ways with his wife.

A day after the announcement, Ninalowo took to his Instagram page to share another post.

He shared a photo of a huge smiley face and revealed that he was now in his next phase of life.

