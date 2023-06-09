Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, has expressed dissatisfaction with how she is classified in the entertainment industry

Taking to Twitter, the billionaire crooner blew hot while making it clear that she did not want to be called a female artist

Teni’s tweet sparked an online debate after it went viral on social media with netizens sharing their hot takes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Talented Nigerian singer, Teni, has expressed her annoyance at being called a female artist.

The Billionaire crooner took to her official Twitter page to express her dissatisfaction with the tag.

According to her, people need to remove the ‘female’ tag and just refer to them as artists.

Fans react as singer Teni says female tag should be removed when describing her as an artist. Photos: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, she went ahead to brag about how they are the baddest at music, performances and everything else.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

“MAKE UNA COMOT THAT “FEMALE” TAG. WE ARE DUCKING ARTISTS. AND NA WE BAD PASS FOR EVERYTHING. STEEZE O, MUSIC O, PERFORMANCE, EVERYTHING.”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as singer Teni objects to being called a female artist

Teni’s tweet quickly made the rounds on social media and got a lot of people sharing their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

thetruthtellerongram_:

“How? With how many songs? Is good to self hype sha.”

cindydymphna4:

“Hype urself mama jare, Everybody bad normally.”

jimmie_stonner:

“Adeleke u do this one.. no wam.”

miz_preety:

“This matter go long.”

omomayowaifeoluwa:

“On colos on colos on colos.”

official_techgirl:

“No offense but who's this? Is she a rapper?”

tatti_bijii:

“Small yansh dey shake ooo.”

adeoluolatomide:

“Normally, na everybody bad for their own eye. Hype yourself!”

adeolamiiuwonlo:

“This June too sweet) Wahala left and right.”

wofai.u:

“Teni you are good,but Machala remains the baddest in the industry.”

db_naturals_:

“Hype yourself and give yourself your own flower if nobody does.”

amy_wealth:

“Wahaleux "ear and dear".”

endylight1:

“Dry bone shall rise again. Na Bible talk am ooo.”

sotelsluxxe:

“We know Teni. Nobody Dey argue.”

Singer Teni brags about her talent

Nigerian vocalist Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has stated that she is the best in all that pertains to her profession and fashion style.

She made the aggressive assertion during an Instagram live session, boasting that no one could match her swag.

The Billionaire singer expanded her claim of dominance to include the Nigerian entertainment business and Africa as a whole.

Source: Legit.ng