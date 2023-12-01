Singer Teni was among the popular faces who attended an event hosted by actress Tomike Adeoye

The music star shared a stunning video of her rocking sneakers on her beautiful lace as she declared herself a Gen Z sugar mummy

Another video shared by Tomike Adeoye showed the moment Teni arrived at the venue while showing off her dance moves

Talented singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has shared a heartwarming video of her showing the outfit she rocked to an event hosted by actress Tomike Adeoye, tagged Party With Olori Ebi.

In the video she shared on her verified Instagram page, Teni flaunted her expensive lace outfit, headgear and jewellery.

Teni storms event in style. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

She, however, caused a stir after she showed off the sneaker rocked as footwear.

The talented singer, who recently vowed to change the lives of some fans, in a caption of the post, declared herself a 'Gen Z sugar mummy."

Watch Teni's video below:

Tomike Adeoye appreciates Teni

The actress, who shared a video showing the moment Teni arrived at the event venue, appreciated the singer for honouring her invite.

An extract from her message read:

"The one and only sugar mummy of Lagos @tenientertainer came through for this family! Thank you so much for honoring our invitation! That drip was dripppinnnn ma!!! We love you!!! Family members the only way I can think of saying thank you."

Watch the video below:

People react to Teni's outfit to event

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

bsquarious_b:

"I wasn’t expecting anything different at the leg area."

feranmi_oyalowo:

"Sugar mummy Wey know road."

redroserealm:

"did I jus hear perventa yellow mix with australia bavonia purple Wahala for ijesha today."

cakesbylonpe:

"My own is what truck took you to your event because this gele."

fabuloustreats_events:

"Is always the shoe for me, sneakers on lace."

