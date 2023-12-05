“Too Childish”: Knocks As BBNaija Kiddwaya Shows Off His New Bae, Throws Huge Shade at His Ex-lovers
Big Brother Naija star Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has used his ex-girlfriends as targets of mockery.
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
The reality TV star was seen recently with new women as they posed lovingly for the camera.
Kidd went to social media to make a post on the beauty of his new-found partner while hurling a massive shade at all his former lovers.
In his caption, he wrote:
"She's cuter than all my ex's, @therubirose."
Apparently, the gorgeous lady whom the billionaire son was bragging with is an American rapper, singer, and model, Rubi Rose.
See his post below:
Netizens rage at BBNaija Kiddwaya’s post
Legit.ng captured their reactions below
glowlikeog:
"A real man can't do this…..shading women u had relationships with,dat uncalled for …childish n unacceptable behavior."
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng