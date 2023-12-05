Big Brother Naija star Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has used his ex-girlfriends as targets of mockery.

The reality TV star was seen recently with new women as they posed lovingly for the camera.

Kidd went to social media to make a post on the beauty of his new-found partner while hurling a massive shade at all his former lovers.

In his caption, he wrote:

"She's cuter than all my ex's, @therubirose."

Apparently, the gorgeous lady whom the billionaire son was bragging with is an American rapper, singer, and model, Rubi Rose.

See his post below:

Netizens rage at BBNaija Kiddwaya’s post

glowlikeog:

"A real man can't do this…..shading women u had relationships with,dat uncalled for …childish n unacceptable behavior."

