Laura Ikeji has taken to social media to remind internet users that she is immune to nasty comments online

Her latest video comes shortly after she got trolled for sharing a video of her makeup-free face

In the latest video, she opened up about why she does not have a problem posting such videos online

Laura Ikeji is not the one when it comes to online bullying and she recently reminded internet users!

The social media influencer had earlier posted a video of her bare face and as though anticipating the trolling that would follow, captioned the video:

"Let the curses begin"

Photos of Laura Ikeji with and without makeup. Credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

As expected, the trolls went to town on the trolling.

Shortly after, she posted a video in which she talked about why she posts such videos despite the trolling that often follows.

In her words:

"Why not? What so of influencer will I be if anytime you see me in videos, I'm wearing makeup or nice hair? It's not relatable. A lot of celebrities avoid posting photos without makeup to avoid things like this. I still influence a lot of products. A lot of people still come to me to influence their products because I'm relatable. I enjoy your abuse and compliments. If I didn't, I wouldn't be here."

Social media users react to Laura Ikeji's

lilian_mmadu:

"Laura you look good without makeup and your skin products are looking good on you, the only problem your critics have is they are not realistic and don’t accept reality, they like to be deceived by people with almost natural perfect skin, but in your case is evidence that skin keeps getting better."

ikedi_bede:

"Synthetic and cosmetic displays physically and psychologically is all I see. I advise you deal more with the real world than the quasi reality of IG you are embedded in."

miss_bella110:

"U loss confidence wen u decided to go for dat surgery dat spoil ur beautiful face."

inumidun_:

"Because you desperately seek social media validation and you forget thesame people trolling you desperately pray to be like you... Live your truth queen, you're going to be a masterpiece until the end of time ❤️"

bekkahtorinle:

"I just love you to bits….I am your die hard fan…beautiful is different for different people….you are beautiful and classy…very original and always yourself…let them continue to talk…..you don’t wanna see the real face behind those keyboard typing shi.t about another person…shrek fine pass some of them"

stephronshoes_bags:

"Tbh. I hate the toxicity that fly around online. Only makes sense why some are ready to die on top living a fake life because when you come as you here, you apparently do not match their imaginary standards. If not for running a business, I won’t be found on this apps. Toxic much!"

