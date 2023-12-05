A lady who went on date with Iyanya after the singer spotted her at Davido's concert in April revealed she is on the lookout for love

The lady made headlines months back after she was reported to have left her boyfriend to be with Iyanya

Her recent tweet about love has since sparked reactions on X, formerly Twitter, as many dragged her

A young lady with the username @be.florence on X, formerly Twitter, has come under massive criticism on the social media platform.

Florence and Iyanya's meeting

Some months back, Florence went on a date with singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, known by his stage name Iyanya.

Lady who went on a date with Iyanya shares new pictures. Credit: Twitter/@be.florence

Source: Instagram

Iyanya, who performed at Davido's concert in Lagos in April, made headlines after he commenced a search for her online after the show.

Florence shares tweet about love

It, however, looks like her alleged relationship with the singer is now over, as she recently took to her handle to express her interest in going into a relationship.

While reacting to a tweet about relationships, Florence wrote

"Somebody son go find me one day."

See her tweet below:

People react to Florence's tweet

Her tweet has since gone viral, with many criticising her. See some of the reactions, Legit.ng captured below:

Chuc__kki:

"They need to retweet make her face dey everywhere, you nor fit mumu like that openly and want normal dating life."

Mickyiv4:

"Una no dey forget something for this place."

DoublePrince001:

"Ooh... Na this girl, iyanya carry that time wey no allow Social media rest... Things are happening."

MsVictoriaGiwa:

"Mr Oreo Iyanya is no longer in the picture? Any man that falls for this will learn."

Pullo619:

"A woman that anyone can have, isn't worth having."

jbenie3:

"Mtcheew, as if you would have done any better. We know you know the story, but give it a rest. She would still find love and maybe on this Twitter sef, and be reminded real life also exists. Thank you."

Iyanya shares what happened between him and Florence

Legit.ng also reported that Iyanya cleared the air on his interaction with Florence.

The Kukere singer explained that after discussing with Florence, it was discovered that she was struggling with depression.

Iyanya added that when he was informed, he decided to give her a treat in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng