Laura Ikeji has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video in which she complained about a jacket she bought

According to the fashionista and brand influencer, she had paid over $200 (over N90,000) for the look

However, the shopping site put the jacket on sale with a 70% discount barely a couple of weeks later

Her video, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked mixed reactions among netizens

Popular Nigerian brand influencer and fashionista, Laura Ikeji, is currently causing a buzz on social media with her latest Instagram upload.

The mother of two took to the platform to express her displeasure at the popular fashion brand, Fashionova, over the sale of a jacket.

Screenshots of Laura talking about the jacket Credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

Explaining her grouse, Ikeji revealed that she had purchased a black 'Poppy Feather Blazer' for the sum of $209.99, which is about N96,000 on their 'Luxe' platform.

However, after having a conservation with a friend, she discovered that the same jacket was selling for far less on their regular platform.

Ikeji revealed that she checked their website and discovered the jacket was on sale with a 70% discount which is about $69 (N31,000).

Social media users react to video of Laura Ikeji complaining about jacket sales

africandaisey:

"No offence but your video makes no sense lol. See anyone that shops understand you gotta shop at discount, there are always codes and sales that allows you to buy right. You just gotta be smart about shopping. People buy designers at discount every single day, if you are not smart about shopping you’ll end up spending ridiculous amount of money on things that you shouldn’t be."

femininehealthnaija:

"This one na problem of the rich people. Unless I see am for Okirika, I no Dey buy."

tiannahsplacempire':

"But babe fashionova is for everyone na so go and continue sewing your Nigerian unique original masterpieces."

thiana_peters:

"Na why people nor dey go market in the morning because na in the evening things they cheap pass."

folafolake:

"Aww, but why spend $209 USD on one item on fashion Nova. Lux or not. You wait till sales time now. Fashion Nova lux is still fashion Nova. They just use lux to carry you."

chelsdomm:

"You are better off buying high street brands in Nigeria. I can beat my chest you would have gotten this jacket less than 50k in a random boutique .. Follow who no road I’m not here to sell my market."

cookthatcantdance:

"Gate keeper of prices . Lol. The anger is mainly because other people too will be able to afford it and wear same as her."

nexzy_adventurer:

"Na rich people problem be this... lemme know when they start talking about okrika."

axellatrix:

"Fast fashion is cheap fashion. Fashionova is cheap fast fashion. Go luxury instead if you wanna Spend."

Reactions as Dino Melaye rocks N1.5m designer jacket

If there is one thing about Dino Melaye, it is that he always puts in extra effort when it comes to his style. Known for rocking expensive designer pieces, this time is no different.

The former federal lawmaker, known for stirring up controversy, was at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, for the collation of results.

Representing his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as an agent, he sported a black graphic tee and a pair of black pants. He brightened the look with a red and white varsity jacket.

Tiwa Savage sports N253k quilted designer skirt over black ensemble

Tiwa Savage continues to show that she is a queen steadily making fashion statements one outfit at a time when it comes to high fashion.

The Nigerian music star was recently in London, where she hung out with the newly appointed menswear creative director for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams.

The Loaded singer took to her Instagram page to share photos of her full daring look as well as a video which captured her interaction with Williams.

