Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s aide, Israel DWM, appears to have now become the hottest bachelor in town

Just recently, a lady named Ella Ada, trended on social media for begging Isreal to make her his wife

According to Ella, she loves Davido’s aide so much and wants to help him move on from his crashed marriage

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s assistant, Isreal Afaere aka Isreal DMW, is back in the news over his crashed marriage.

A lady, Ella Ada, took to social media to express her love for Isreal while pleading for his hand in marriage.

Video of woman crying and begging Isreal DMW to marry her causes stir. Photos: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In the video, Ella was seen crying uncontrollably as she stated reasons for Isreal to make her his wife among other things.

According to Ella, she doesn’t want Isreal to be heartbroken anymore over his failed marriage. Not stopping there, she added that she loves the socialite very much while also praying for God to answer her prayer for them to be together.

To show her seriousness, the lady said that Isreal should not even bother paying her bride price because she is not interested in his money and she knows he spent a lot of money on his crashed marriage.

In the caption of the video Ella wrote:

“When I look deep into your eyes,I can see our future together.my dreams are to be and grow as one, when I see you,my heart beats very fast, not coz of fear but for the love I have for you ISRAEL. Save me from drowning,I am falling deep into an ocean of love ; am madly in love with you ISRAEL DMW. They say love is blind,you have already blind!ed me.i will continue to love you my forever.”

See her video below:

Reactions as lady cries and begs Isreal DMW to marry her

The video of the young lady who expressed her love and desire to marry Isreal DMW raised a series of comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

showy_sleem:

“Ment or malaria.”

Rita_nazy:

“laugh wan kill me here.”

bradleyorlando85:

“This one jus de mumu for clout.”

jay_osas:

“He no go do wedding again because Davido no go come lol Becos I know say nah Davido una won see lol.”

ble_ssing_sunday:

“My friend get out from my screen U no get sh@me!!!”

its.kemzy_':

“Make person show her mama this video first.”

Iam_wildrex:

“This what we call pure madness .”

danokinq:

“See her mouth.”

dede_thecelebrityshitoplug:

“Another man poison bi another man MEAT..this is the definition of that statement.”

