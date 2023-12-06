Portable Zazu has gifted a bursty hype woman N1 million for hyping him in hype music she shared online

The Zeh Nation label boss, who is currently out of the country, also reshared the video on his page

Portable's action comes days after music star Wizkid gave a hypeman Money Gee N20 million, which caused an uproar online

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portabla Zazu, has become a channel of blessing to a female fan who hyped in a song.

The lady, identified as Mooreshola, took to her Instagram page to share a video of her hyping the Zeh Nation label boss with some people spotted in the background.

Mooreshola, in a caption, revealed the hype music titled Italawa was dedicated to Portable.

She wrote:

"I just dedicate this wonderful hype music ITALAWA to my one and only DR ZEH, @portablebaeby."

Portable reacts to Mooreshola's video

Resharing the video on his Instagram page, Portable revealed he was giving her N1 million.

Portable also promised to work with her when he returned to Nigeria.

Watch the video Portable shared on his page below:

Below is a video of Mooreshola jubilating after Portable sent her N1 million

Portable's generous gesture comes days after Wizkid gave a hypeman the whopping sum of N20 million

Fans react as Portable gives lady N1 million

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

iam_jkaydgr8:

"I dey come office come collect my own o mentor."

____dacosta:

"1m for you !Why you no use meter ."

baliqis__:

"I Dey go do my video asap."

mcabilitea:

"Hitting the studio tomorrow who is joining me."

iam_djsalam:

"@portablebaeby o! E remain 19meter wey you go press dash me 1meter too is going… mKe I jes hear DM too."

simply__omi:

"Portable I go hype you wella she no sabi.. walai!"

_.shuqroh:

"Wahala Wetin I dey look since Person don first me drop for portable."

arewa011:

"I will drop my own personal song tomorrow morning wait for it 100meter from you to me."

Portable hints at paying N100 million for new mansion

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable caused a stir after he hinted he deposited N100 million to Abu Abel for a new mansion.

He also revealed his fans and lovers would rejoice with him soon.

This comes after Portable bragged about having up to 30 mansions in Lagos and Ogun.

