A comparison of Nigerian singer Davido and his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, surfaced online

An internet user argued that women don't see men who aren't thrilling as good men and used The Unavailable singer's marriage as a reference

He also weighed in on the singer's aide's recent divorce from his estranged wife, Sheila, with reasons for their split

A Twitter user has stirred up a heated conversation online as he compared Afrobeats singer Davido's wife to his logistics manager Isreal DMW's own.

Recall that Isreal DMW and his estranged wife, Sheila, made headlines as they went on social media to blame one another for the breakdown of their marriage.

Netizens compare Davido's marriage to Isreal's crashed home. Credit: @davido, @isrealdmw

In light of the current situation, a Twitter user identified as Shadaya Knight revealed that Isreal DMW's ex-wife filed for divorce from him even though he had no history of domestic violence, no accusations of infidelity, and no baby mama dramas.

According to him, Davido, Isreal's boss, had a history of infidelity and having several baby mamas, but his wife Chioma is proud of him and stands by him.

"Israel DMW records: • no domestic abuse • no cheating allegations; • no baby mamas Result: The wife packed out, his wife and divorced him Davido records: • multiple cheating allegations • multiple baby mamas Result – wife is proud of him and supporting him Lesson – women find good men boring. A woman would rather forgive sins of masculinity but punish the good deeds of weakness Learn OR perish!!!"

Internet users react to the tweet comparing Davido to Isreal DMW

Legit.ng reactions the directions below:

@Baba___Nla:

"Boring and honest men always finish last. Nothing good will come out of being nice, it will only get you used and abandoned."

@killmonger04:

"A normal woman with no trauma will not be looking for drama. People who grew up in dysfunctional environments tend to look for dysfunction in relationships as signs of love. A normal couple that has no issues from childhood will appreciate a serene relationship."

@CFC_MC:

"If you're reach enough, never settle for less when it comes to women because she won't also settle for you without your money. Be wise!"

@Matardor12:

"Women are too confused to know what they want. They meet a good, romantic, faithful, respectful guy : He's Boring. They meet a bad, nasty, carefree, sendless guy : His head not calm but they will adore him more."

@daram_ola:

"It's unfortunate she accomplished her goal of marrying him. Nonetheless, I hope he rebounds stronger. I've reiterated countless times, you're a king never underestimate a woman, always stay vigilant. IF not, she can p¥nish or elevate you. Be prudent."

@tino_wino:

"A man who follows another man like a puppy calling him “my oga my oga” is unattractive to women. I understand her ick, she views him as weak and subservient and wants him to be an “oga” in his own right. Not a good reason to divorce him though."

@Pnash120:

I think most women have traumas and are damaged which makes them find good men boring. I also think women who have stayed pure till marriage appreciate good gestures more and don't find them boring or won't punish you for being nice. Just thoughts of min."

@CFC_MC:

Isreal DMW's ex-wife confuses incoming suitors

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Isreal DMW (personal logistics manager for Nigerian singer Davido), left netizens puzzled with her subtle statement about her current relationship status.

The beauty model shared a visual post on social media that taunted the ongoing discussions surrounding her marital issues.

In the video, Sheila joyfully danced to a new song with the lyrics, "I'm single, not searching; it's so complicated."

