Portable Zazu has dropped a hint about him building a new mansion in a viral video

In a clip, the Zeh Nation boss claimed he paid N100 million to Abu Abel to help him build a house

He also hinted that his fans would rejoice with him soon, drawing a reaction from his manager

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, caused a stir after he hinted at his new building project in a trending video on social media.

Portable, who recently bragged about having up to 30 mansions in Lagos and Ogun, revealed in the video that he paid N100 million to real estate mogul Abu Abel to construct a mansion for him.

In another clip, the Zeh Nation label boss also assured his fans and lovers they would rejoice with him as soon as he sang about them attending his housewarming ceremony.

Speaking in Yoruba language, Portable said:

"I paid N100 million to Abu Abel to help me build a mansion."

Portable's manager, others react to viral video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, including a comment from the singer's manager, Babyluvgram.

babyluvgram:

"On God."

tony.frank_:

"Portable done first report to public incase of any ripping … weedsdom."

chyddo:

"He is his own label, his own boss, his full show money comes to him directly, all his movements are personal negotiations, he is surely earning more than most bigger artiste under record labels. Portable is smarter than we thought."

nnenna_blinks_:

"Craze wey carry Grace."

directorbicycle:

"Our Government really try o.. 100m con be like 100k."

billyque_b:

"@portablebaeby Uk tour money go complete am On God Snow money."

